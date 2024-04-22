In the early morning hours of April 17, 2024, Donna L. Ogi (nee Mowrer), our Mom was called to her Eternal home, reuniting and reaching for the hand of the love of her life. She left this earth surrounded by the love of her family in the home we grew up in.

Mom was born on November 5, 1928, to the late Floyd and Edith Mowrer and raised on a farm in Burbank, Ohio, along with her three brothers and two sisters. Following high school, she went to business school. She met our Dad when she was on a double date. For the cute story behind this, ask any one of us! They married on May 1, 1949, and spent the next 71 years together, raising Ken, Mitch, Greg and Liz, and building the Kewaskum Veterinary Clinic, which they ran out of their home. Mom was the office manager and handled a huge portion of the business side to enable Dad to be the best veterinarian around! She made our house a home.

Mom’s biggest pride and joy was being involved and loving her husband, four children and spouses, her 17 grandchildren and their spouses, and her 32 great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who crossed her path.

What better way to know who Mom was than through the words from her grandchildren. She was: “a vibrant woman, had pride for all of her family, pretty in pink, completely her authentic self, determined, compassionate, her hugs felt like a warm blanket, faithful servant, depth and genuineness, silly but strong, humor that could make your belly laugh, just her presence, charming, but didn’t need to try, she just was, the person you wanted to be near, because she cared about everyone, she made you feel like you were the only person, in the room, classy, stylish, beautiful, thoughtful and so loving, how she tucked us in at night and gave us kisses, with her, we got time.”

Mom lives on through her children, Ken and Linda Ogi, Shirley Ogi and the late Mitch Ogi, Greg and Julie Ogi, Liz and Todd Dock; her grandchildren, Brett and Anooshka Ogi, Kellen and Amanda Ogi, Matthew and Amy Ogi, Emily and Matthew Welt, Ryan and Anna Ogi, Rebecca and Clint Herrick, Bob and Kallie Ogi, Tom and Michelle Ogi, Kaitlyn and David Lerdahl, Eric and Shrestha Ogi, Megan Ogi, Rachel Ogi, Charlie Ogi, Jessica and Zach Rieger, Ashley Dock, Andrew and Lauren Dock, Melissa and Dustin Laatsch; great-grandchildren, Alara, Braven, Abigail, Annah, Caleb, Eliana, Judah, Lila, Thane, Hudson, Tessa, Lacey, Kristen, Esme, Julia, Charlie, Nelle, Isaac, Eli, Henry, Sam, Aubrie, Benji, Rosalie, Eliyas, Livi, Ella, Goldie, Ava, Blakely, Emma.

Celebrate Mom on Saturday by wearing her favorite colors of pink, aqua/turquoise, purple, or anything vibrant that honors this amazing woman!

SERVICE: A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ, 343 First St., Kewaskum.

Thank you to those who provided her with compassionate long-term care in her home: Kim Hutchins, Brooke Smith, Tabitha Poppy, Dani Rodenkirch, Barb Breitag, and Sherryl Anklam and to anyone who filled in as needed. Thanks to the granddaughters, who lovingly spent many nights with Mom. She was blessed. She and Grandpa know.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.