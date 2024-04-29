Marilyn J. Bohn (nee Heberer), 91, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

She was born on April 2, 1933, in the Town of Auburn, to the late Arthur and Lorena (nee Deckliver) Heberer.

On October 29, 1955, Marilyn was united in marriage to Eugene J. “Gene” Bohn at St. John Lutheran Church, New Fane.

Marilyn graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1951. She worked in the office at the Gehl Company and Regal Ware. After raising her daughters, she worked in food service in the Kewaskum School District.

Marilyn was active in PTA and Kewaskum Modern Mrs. Homemaker group. She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, New Fane. She taught Sunday School there for many years, was on the Altar Guild, and participated in LCW and PEP Club. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards. She was a charter member of the New Fane Kettle Riders Snowmobile Club.

Gene and Marilyn enjoyed spending time with family and fishing at their cottage on Lake Lucerne in Northern Wisconsin. They traveled to most of the U. S. states. Marilyn especially loved spending time with her family.

Marilyn is survived by Gene, her husband of 68 years; two daughters, Monica Bohn and Susan (Jeff) Wells; granddaughter, Kelly (Johnathan) Swofford; and two great-grandsons, Noah and Logan Swofford. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Paula Bohn and Marleen Heberer; a nephew, James (Sue Wolfe) Bohn; a niece, Mary (Brad) Schlough; and other relatives and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Albert and Cecilia Bohn; a brother, Ira Heberer; four brothers-in law, Robert (Shirley) Bohn, James (Rosemary) Bohn, Gene’s twin brother George Bohn, and Paul Bohn; and a granddaughter, Jamie Rose Wells.

VISITATION: Marilyn’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, N683 County Road S, Kewaskum (New Fane).

SERVICE: A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church fellowship hall at 3:30 p.m. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund, New Fane.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum for their excellent care; Preceptor Hospice; Dr. Mian and PA Ronael; and Pastor Mark Eckert for his pastoral care.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marilyn’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

