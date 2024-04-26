Joyce June Schmidt (nee Stahl), 95, went to her eternal home with the Lord on April 23, 2024, with family at her side.

Joyce was born on June 5, 1928, in Beechwood at the family farm. She was the second oldest child born to Monroe “Bob” and Lorena Stahl (nee Krueger). Joyce attended grade school in Beechwood and then graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1946. She fondly reminisced about early years working on the farm where she learned her strong work ethic.

Joyce started working at Amity in West Bend after High School and remained there until her retirement. She also helped with the book work for Schmidt Brothers Excavating. Joyce was confirmed at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Beechwood in 1942. This is also were she married Eugene Schmidt on June 20, 1953. They made their home in Beechwood where she remained for 94 years. Joyce and Gene were members of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. She was also a Sunday School teacher and fondly talked about helping with the Childrens Christmas Programs.

Joyce never had any children of her own, but that didn’t stop her from treating her many nieces and nephews as her own, especially her sister Bev’s family. She showed them the importance of paying it forward and serving others by popping in with a homemade meal or doing a surprise cleaning of a busy mom’s house. Her lap was a safe place for extra snuggles and hearing her sing Jesus Loves Me. Growing up in a generation that didn’t drive she hired a teacher and learned to drive in her 50s and loved the freedom this gave her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Schmidt; parents, Monroe and Lorena; siblings, Eunice (Willard) Eimermann, Donald (Barb) Stahl, and Beverly (Louis) Luedtke; brothers-in-law, Mike (Lilly) Schmidt, Jerome Schmidt, Elmer Schmidt, and Howard Narges; sisters-in-law, Sylvia (William) Burke and Carol Koth.

Joyce is survived by sisters-in-law, Phyllis Narges, Lois Schmidt, and Gayle Schmidt; brother-in-law, Kenneth Koth; and her special nieces and nephews, Gina (Dick) Wilson, Brenda (Keith) Mueller, and Dale (April) Burke.

She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and even great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.

VISITATION: Joyce’s family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, April 28, 2024, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church – Dundee (W494 Elm Street, Campbellsport, WI – 53010).

SERVICE: A Funeral Service in remembrance of Joyce will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Church with Pastor Bobby Oberg officiating. A graveside service and burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorials in Joyce’s name can be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church Dundee Building Fund.

The family would like to thank the staff at Compassion Heights in West Bend for the loving care they gave to Joyce this past year.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joyce’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.