Rachael “Chickie” Brandenburg

Rachael “Chickie” Dorothy Brandenburg, 77, of Burnett, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the Charleston House in Beaver Dam.

Rachael was born the daughter of Theophil and Caroline (Wolf) Pfaff on January 29, 1947, in Hartford. She graduated from Horicon High School in 1965.

Rachael was united in marriage to Duanne E. Brandenburg on August 26, 1967, at St. John’s Brown Corner. Rachael was a faithful member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Rachael was very artistic and loved creating new things. She often could be found reading a good book. Rachael’s family was very dear to her, especially her granddaughter, Audra, whom she helped raise from little on. She enjoyed travelling in their camper and had a great love for Blue Grass music.

Rachael will be greatly missed by her husband, Duanne ‘Butch’; her granddaughter, Audra (Dante Aldaco) Brandenburg; a great-grandson, Waylon; and her brother, Wesley Pfaff. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Rachael was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Waylon.

Funeral services for Rachael took place on Tuesday, April 30, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau with Rev. David Brandt officiating. A visitation for Rachael was held at church on Tuesday, April 30, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Interment followed the service at St. John’s Cemetery Brown Corner.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Audra, Rachael’s granddaughter, for her endless love and devotion shown to Grandma. The family also wishes to thank Jayne Walter for her loving care and friendship shown to Rachael over the years. Rachael’s family will never forget the care and compassion shown to Rachael and her family during her time at Charleston House. They would like to thank the staff there as well as the nurses and caregivers with SSM Hospice.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

