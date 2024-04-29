Sheila Gertrude Weis

Sheila Gertrude (Emmer) Weis, age 79, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away December 7, 2023, surrounded by her family in Summerfield, Florida, where she resided for seven years.

Sheila was born October 21, 1944, in Campbellsport, the daughter of Clarence and Gertrude (Bassill) Emmer. She graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1962. On May 30, 1964, Sheila married Michael Weis at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport.

Sheila established many long-term friendships as owner of Sheila’s Beauty Salon in Campbellsport for 43 years. As a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, she volunteered by designing hair for the Campbellsport CYO and community plays, helping at church dinners, decorating inside church, and planting flowers on the church grounds.

She enjoyed playing cards with neighbors and family, watching Green Bay Packer and WI Badger football games, and sharing her famous chocolate chip cookies savored by family, neighbors, and friends. Sheila took pleasure in maintaining her beautiful flower gardens.

After moving to Florida, Sheila shared her love of flower gardens by caring for the flowers at Stonecrest Country Club, and as a member of a Stonecrest Garden Club. She loved going for boat rides with the family.

Sheila is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Michael; son, Timothy (Gigi) Weis of Summerfield, FL; siblings, Leo (Beverly) Emmer, David (Janet) Emmer, Mary (Andrew) Floyd, Sue Emmer (Steve Goebel); sisters-in-law, Barb (Eric Falk), and Marjean Weis; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her father and mother in-law, Raymond “Buck” and Margaret Weis; brothers-in-law, Jerome (Beverly) Weis and Lewis Weis; and sister-in-law, Eileen (Donny) Klein.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Sheila’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass on Friday, May 10.

Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family with guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com (920) 533-4422.

