Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Rosemarie ‘Rosie’ Renate Mittelstadt

Rosemarie ‘Rosie’ Renate Mittelstadt Rosemarie ‘Rosie’ Renate Mittelstadt

Rose­marie ‘Rosie’ Re­nate Mit­tel­stadt, 85, of Mayville passed away on Mon­day, April 29, 2024, at Hope Health and Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion in Lomira sur­rounded by her fam­ily.
Rosie was born the daugh­ter of Walde­mar and El­frede (Selke) Fell­ner on July 1, 1938, in Bre­mer­haven, Ger­many.
She was united in mar­riage to Elroy Mit­tel­stadt on Feb­ru­ary 14, 1992.
She had re­tired from food ser­vice from the Hart­ford Hos­pi­tal. In her spare time, Rosie and Elroy loved to dance, whether it was ball­room danc­ing or polka danc­ing at a Ger­man Fest. She also loved to sup­port her chil­dren and grand­chil­dren at their sport­ing events through the years. Rosie was a mem­ber of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.
Rosie is sur­vived by her hus­band, Elroy, of Mayville; her chil­dren, Melanie Poole of Clin­tonville, Fred (fiancé Lisa Mi­hal­je­vic) Poole of South Mil­wau­kee, Jeanni Brinkman of Ken­neth City, FL, Thomas (Michelle) Poole of Al­len­ton, Mon­ica (Bruce) Kien­ast of La­dy­smith, Melanie (Alan) Gehl of Mayville, Wanda Wiep­king of Theresa, Deb­bie Eck­stein of Mayville, Ran­dal Mit­tel­stadt of Theresa, and Scott (Shawna) Mit­tel­stadt of Mayville; her sis­ter, Mar­lies Net­zel of Pin­neberg, Ger­many; her 15 grand­chil­dren, 15 great-grand­chil­dren, and one great-great-grand­child; fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.
She was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; daugh­ter, Susan ‘Susie’ Poole; and sis­ter, Ur­sula See­bade.
A memo­r­ial ser­vice in mem­ory of Rosie took place on Sun­day, May 5, 2024, at 3 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge with Rev. Larry Mose of­fi­ci­at­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion was held from 1-3 p.m. at the church on Sun­day.
Spe­cial thanks to Hope Health and Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion and SSM Hos­pice for their amaz­ing care, sup­port, and guid­ance.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Marilyn J. Bohn
Kewaskum Statesman

Marilyn J. Bohn

Marilyn J. Bohn (nee Heberer), 91, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28,...

Posted on

Sheila Gertrude Weis
Campbellsport News

Sheila Gertrude Weis

Sheila Gertrude (Emmer) Weis, age 79, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away December 7, 2023,...

Posted on

Robert John Marsch
Dodge County Pionier

Robert John Marsch

Robert John Marsch, 78, passed away at his home in Hori­con, on April 19, 2024. Born to Wal­ter...

Posted on

Rachael “Chickie” Brandenburg
Dodge County Pionier

Rachael “Chickie” Brandenburg

Rachael “Chickie” Dorothy Brandenburg, 77, of Burnett, passed away peacefully on Thursday,...

Posted on

Jon H. Soderman
Dodge County Pionier

Jon H. Soderman

Jon H. Soderman, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Mayville, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2024,...

Posted on

Joyce June Schmidt
Kewaskum Statesman

Joyce June Schmidt

Joyce June Schmidt (nee Stahl), 95, went to her eternal home with the Lord on April 23, 2024, with...

Posted on