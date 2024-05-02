Rosemarie ‘Rosie’ Renate Mittelstadt

Rose­marie ‘Rosie’ Re­nate Mit­tel­stadt, 85, of Mayville passed away on Mon­day, April 29, 2024, at Hope Health and Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion in Lomira sur­rounded by her fam­ily.

Rosie was born the daugh­ter of Walde­mar and El­frede (Selke) Fell­ner on July 1, 1938, in Bre­mer­haven, Ger­many.

She was united in mar­riage to Elroy Mit­tel­stadt on Feb­ru­ary 14, 1992.

She had re­tired from food ser­vice from the Hart­ford Hos­pi­tal. In her spare time, Rosie and Elroy loved to dance, whether it was ball­room danc­ing or polka danc­ing at a Ger­man Fest. She also loved to sup­port her chil­dren and grand­chil­dren at their sport­ing events through the years. Rosie was a mem­ber of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Rosie is sur­vived by her hus­band, Elroy, of Mayville; her chil­dren, Melanie Poole of Clin­tonville, Fred (fiancé Lisa Mi­hal­je­vic) Poole of South Mil­wau­kee, Jeanni Brinkman of Ken­neth City, FL, Thomas (Michelle) Poole of Al­len­ton, Mon­ica (Bruce) Kien­ast of La­dy­smith, Melanie (Alan) Gehl of Mayville, Wanda Wiep­king of Theresa, Deb­bie Eck­stein of Mayville, Ran­dal Mit­tel­stadt of Theresa, and Scott (Shawna) Mit­tel­stadt of Mayville; her sis­ter, Mar­lies Net­zel of Pin­neberg, Ger­many; her 15 grand­chil­dren, 15 great-grand­chil­dren, and one great-great-grand­child; fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.

She was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; daugh­ter, Susan ‘Susie’ Poole; and sis­ter, Ur­sula See­bade.

A memo­r­ial ser­vice in mem­ory of Rosie took place on Sun­day, May 5, 2024, at 3 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge with Rev. Larry Mose of­fi­ci­at­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion was held from 1-3 p.m. at the church on Sun­day.

Spe­cial thanks to Hope Health and Re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion and SSM Hos­pice for their amaz­ing care, sup­port, and guid­ance.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

