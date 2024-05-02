Rosemarie ‘Rosie’ Renate Mittelstadt
Rosemarie ‘Rosie’ Renate Mittelstadt, 85, of Mayville passed away on Monday, April 29, 2024, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira surrounded by her family.
Rosie was born the daughter of Waldemar and Elfrede (Selke) Fellner on July 1, 1938, in Bremerhaven, Germany.
She was united in marriage to Elroy Mittelstadt on February 14, 1992.
She had retired from food service from the Hartford Hospital. In her spare time, Rosie and Elroy loved to dance, whether it was ballroom dancing or polka dancing at a German Fest. She also loved to support her children and grandchildren at their sporting events through the years. Rosie was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.
Rosie is survived by her husband, Elroy, of Mayville; her children, Melanie Poole of Clintonville, Fred (fiancé Lisa Mihaljevic) Poole of South Milwaukee, Jeanni Brinkman of Kenneth City, FL, Thomas (Michelle) Poole of Allenton, Monica (Bruce) Kienast of Ladysmith, Melanie (Alan) Gehl of Mayville, Wanda Wiepking of Theresa, Debbie Eckstein of Mayville, Randal Mittelstadt of Theresa, and Scott (Shawna) Mittelstadt of Mayville; her sister, Marlies Netzel of Pinneberg, Germany; her 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan ‘Susie’ Poole; and sister, Ursula Seebade.
A memorial service in memory of Rosie took place on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 3 p.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge with Rev. Larry Mose officiating. A visitation was held from 1-3 p.m. at the church on Sunday.
Special thanks to Hope Health and Rehabilitation and SSM Hospice for their amazing care, support, and guidance.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com