Jon H. Soderman, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Mayville, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2024, at the age of 84 at the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Jon loved birds, painting, carving, cookies, and naps. He also loved motorcycle racing and exploring the great outdoors on his motorcycle.
Sweetheart to Patty Schultz of 21 years; brother to twin sister, Judy Powell; father to Donald Soderman, Karen Ruona, Vicki Hath, and Susan Soderman; father-in-law to Gary Ruona and Douglas Hath; loving grandfather of Tim and Jillian Soderman, Rachel, Derek and Morgan Ruona, Steven Hath, Travis and Alex Kliefoth, and Jacob and Kyle Romanowski.
Preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Irma Soderman; his sisters, Karen, June, Ruth, Shirley and Beverley; his in-laws, Roman and Lucille Prodoehl; his wife of over 30 years, Fleurette Soderman; and his nephew, Guy Powell.
Visitation took place at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26. A memorial service followed.
Thanks to the staff at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac for their loving care.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Wisconsin Parkinson Association or the Fond du Lac YMCA.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

