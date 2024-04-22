Agnes Bird, age 94 of West Bend, passed away on April 19, 2024, at Ivy Manor in West Bend.

Agnes was born on July 2, 1929, in Campbellsport to the late Elmer and Evaline (nee Schmidt) Nigh. She attended Holy Trinity School; and was later united in marriage with Virgil Bird on September 8, 1948, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Together they raised four sons in West Bend. Aggie worked at The West Bend Company for 37 years, and loved to knit, crochet, and win at cards whenever she had the chance. She was an avid Brewers fan and was always thrilled when they were number one in the standings, no matter how early in the season!

Those Aggie leaves behind to cherish her memory include three sons, Mark (Bonnie) Bird, Jim (Sue) Bird, and Al (Colleen) Bird; one daughter-in-law, Linda Bird; seven grandchildren, Dan (Steph) Bird, Sheila (Shawn) McDonald, Sarah (Jeremy Hallmeyer) Bird, Tim (Becky) Bird, Pam Bird, Cindy (Michael Fry) Bird, and Jenny (Matt) Nettesheim; 10 great-grandchildren, Evan Bird, Lilliana Bird, Bristol Bird, Matthew (Krystol) Gonia, Kyle Gallow, Alyssa Bird, Ashley Bales, Kali Fry, Annie Nettesheim, and Hattie Nettesheim, and two great-great-grandchildren, Emilee Gonia and Emersyn Gonia; her siblings, Jerry (Beverly) Nigh, David Nigh, and Barb (Dale) Timmler; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Laura Nigh, Jerry Darmody; and other relatives and friends.

Agnes is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil; her son, Roger; her brothers and sisters, Vincent (Elvira) Nigh, Gregor (Anna) Nigh, Alban (Dorothy) Nigh, Marion Darmody, Marge (Willard) Blanke, Leo (Esther) Nigh, Lawrence Nigh, and Barb Nigh.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., with a service of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m., at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. Interment to follow at Washington County Memorial Park.

Phillip funeral Home is serving the family, 262-338-2050 / phillipfuneralhome.com

