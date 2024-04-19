Kenneth Robert Bird, age 77 years, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2024, at New Perspectives, West Bend.

Ken was born on February 2, 1947 in Milwaukee to the late Kenneth and Theresa Bird. He was the youngest of six children. He is survived by his older brother, Allen Bird (Arlen); his older sister, Allene Friede (Ken); and twin sister, Kathleen Hudson. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Beverly Juech and Barbara Bird; his brothers-in-law, Harry Juech and Bill Hudson; and his beloved nephew, Steve Juech.

Ken started his education at Mount Calvary Lutheran School and went to Milwaukee Lutheran High School before transferring to Kewaskum High School. He was a graduate of the University of Oshkosh. He had an amazing work ethic and started his career early, tidying shelves and cleaning for Mrs. Devorken in their hardware store to get quarters that he would use to go to the movies with his friends on Saturday. He spent his career at several companies in sales and marketing, retiring at the age of 72 from Mitchell Furniture Systems as their Sales and Marketing Director.

Ken married Linda Bird (Maglio) and they had two daughters, Melissa Arps (Dan) and Katie Ingham (Mark). Later in life, he married Carol Bird (Woolhouse) and had two more daughters, Theresa and Rebecca. Ken was very proud of his five grandchildren: Kailyn, Nick, Cody, Brandon and Tyler.

Ken loved to garden and spent many hours planting beautiful flowers, tending to his vegetable garden, or sitting on his John Deere mower. He was also a gifted carpenter, renovating antique furniture and working on various projects in his home in Hubertus. Ken had a great passion for sports, especially his beloved Brewers and Packers. He also had a great love for history, for reading and listening to classical music. He was a man of strong faith and was very involved in his church as an elder, usher, and in many leadership roles over the years. Above all, Ken loved to sing and was a dedicated member of the church choir for many years.

Ken will be missed by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, siblings, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will always be remembered for his caring nature, his wonderful smile, his great stories, and his faithful devotion to his Savior.

VISITATION: Ken’s family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, April 29, 2024, at Northbrook Church (4014 WI-167, Richfield), starting at 10 a.m. until 11: 45 a.m.

SERVICE: A memorial service will be held following the visitation at Northbrook Church, beginning at 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Ken requested that donations be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association or to Northbrook Church.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ken’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at myrhum-patten.com.

Share







