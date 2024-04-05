Joseph A. Magyar Jr., 97, of Mayville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.

Joe was born the son of Joseph Sr. and Elizabeth (Albert) Magyar on May 29, 1926, in Akron, OH.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Joe was united in marriage to LaVerne Machmueller on October 23, 1948, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for many years at Maysteel and John Deere, where he later retired from. Joe was a skilled welder and used that knowledge to craft beautiful projects out of wood. He was always tinkering in his workshop and proudly created birdhouses, squirrel feeders, toys. Joe could “build it better” and once even crafted a go cart and scooter for his sons, when they were little. Joe was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan.

Joe is survived by his loving wife, LaVerne; sons, AlRay Magyar and Dennis (Nancy) Magyar; grandchildren, Michelle (Brian) Olson, Jenny (Jeff) Jasperson, and Casey (Jay) Patey; great-grandchildren, Molly and Garrett Olson, Reagan and Xander Patey, and Owen and Eila Jasperson. Joe is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John, Catherine, Elizabeth, Julianna, and George.

In honoring the wishes of Joe’s family, a private family gathering will be held at a later time.

The family would like to thank Crossroads Care Center in Mayville, SSM Hospice, St. Agnes Hospital, and Rev. Traci Maass for the care and support they have shown to Joe and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www. Koepsellfh.com

Share







