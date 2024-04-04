Harvey O. Klein
Harvey O. Klein, 91, of the Town of Wayne, passed away on April 2, 2024, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
Harvey was born on December 2, 1932, in the Town of Wayne, the son of the late Melvin and Lenora (nee Guntley) Klein.
On August 2, 1952, he was united in marriage to Mildred “Millie” Faber in their hometown church, Salem United Church of Christ, in the Town of Wayne. Millie preceded Harvey in death on October 6, 2023.
He helped his dad on the farm and helped on the rural milk route, until he went to work at West Bend Company, where he was employed for 45 years, until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, and most of all, cutting his lawn.
Those Harvey leaves behind to cherish his memory include two children, James (Jerri) Klein and Cindy Schickert; three grandchildren, Jeremiah Klein, Jacob Klein, and Michael Schickert; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald Klein; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Faber and Phyllis Faber; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Harvey was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Allen Schickert; a granddaughter, Jennifer Schickert; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eileen Klein, Rosemary (Ralph) Giese, Wayne Faber, and Eugene Faber; his parents-in-law, Wilmer and Nettie Faber; and a nephew, Russel Faber.
In honor of Harvey’s wishes, no services will be held. Burial of his cremains will take place at Salem UCC Cemetery in Wayne.
The family would like to thank the Kettle Moraine Gardens and the hospice staff who helped in his moments and these last few months.
The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Harvey’s arrangements. Additional information and guestbook may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.