Harvey O. Klein

Har­vey O. Klein, 91, of the Town of Wayne, passed away on April 2, 2024, at Lawlis Fam­ily Hos­pice in Mequon.

Har­vey was born on De­cem­ber 2, 1932, in the Town of Wayne, the son of the late Melvin and Lenora (nee Gunt­ley) Klein.

On Au­gust 2, 1952, he was united in mar­riage to Mil­dred “Mil­lie” Faber in their home­town church, Salem United Church of Christ, in the Town of Wayne. Mil­lie pre­ceded Har­vey in death on Oc­to­ber 6, 2023.

He helped his dad on the farm and helped on the rural milk route, until he went to work at West Bend Com­pany, where he was em­ployed for 45 years, until his re­tire­ment in 1996. He en­joyed fish­ing, gar­den­ing, trav­el­ing, and most of all, cut­ting his lawn.

Those Har­vey leaves be­hind to cher­ish his mem­ory in­clude two chil­dren, James (Jerri) Klein and Cindy Schick­ert; three grand­chil­dren, Je­re­miah Klein, Jacob Klein, and Michael Schick­ert; seven great-grand­chil­dren; a brother, Don­ald Klein; two sis­ters-in-law, Glo­ria Faber and Phyl­lis Faber; nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives and friends.

In ad­di­tion to his wife and par­ents, Har­vey was pre­ceded in death by a son-in-law, Allen Schick­ert; a grand­daugh­ter, Jen­nifer Schick­ert; his broth­ers-in-law and sis­ters-in-law, Eileen Klein, Rose­mary (Ralph) Giese, Wayne Faber, and Eu­gene Faber; his par­ents-in-law, Wilmer and Net­tie Faber; and a nephew, Rus­sel Faber.

In honor of Har­vey’s wishes, no ser­vices will be held. Bur­ial of his cre­mains will take place at Salem UCC Ceme­tery in Wayne.

The fam­ily would like to thank the Ket­tle Moraine Gar­dens and the hos­pice staff who helped in his mo­ments and these last few months.

The Myrhum – Pat­ten Fu­neral & Cre­ma­tion Ser­vice has been en­trusted with Har­vey’s arrange­ments. Ad­di­tional in­for­ma­tion and guest­book may be found at www.​myrhum-​patten.​com.

