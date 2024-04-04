Elizabeth Katherine Marolla

Elizabeth Katherine (Bette) Marolla, formerly of Horicon, passed away April 1, 2024, just one month shy of 89 years old.

Bette was born May 3, 1935, in Peru, IL, the daughter of Oscar Herman and Katherine Elizabeth (Kolanczik) Kaminky. She was the oldest of four children.

The family lived in several towns in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana during her childhood. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. In 1960, she received her BA in Natural Science from Goshen College, Goshen, Indiana.

Fourth of July weekend in 1960, while she was doing her medical technologist internship at Wood VA Hospital in Milwaukee, she reluctantly agreed to go on a blind date. Her blind date was even more reluctant and gave her a fake last name. She found out his real name after reading the copy of the Horicon Reporter he sent her that week. His second sentence out of his mouth was, “I was in the Army with Elvis Presley.” He was.

Bette and Ed Marolla, Jr. were married at Holy Cross Church, Milwaukee on January 20, 1962. They lived in Horicon where Ed, his brother, Julius, and father, Ed, Sr., published the Horicon Reporter until 1989. They were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with another expected soon. Each one is special and unique in their own way.

In recent years, Bette took to Facebook to post birthday tributes to each child and grandchild. These posts, along with her other humorous posts, became legendary, with family looking forward to seeing what she would post. Bette always dreaded the end of summer vacation and the start of school because she enjoyed having her children home.

When Ed died in 2013, she moved to a senior apartment in Beaver Dam, where she met many new friends. These friends and the lively oldsters she met on Kim’s Tours just proved that old age does not mean you have to take up permanent residence in your recliner.

When her children were older, Bette went to work as a laboratory technician at Milbrew in Juneau. Her retirement in 2000 gave her the opportunity to do what she loved doing. Her afternoons volunteering at Sacred Heart Food Pantry and the St Vincent DePaul store meant a lot to her. Besides working with caring people, she also had her eyes opened when she realized just how much need there is in the country. Horicon Library also had a special place in her heart, and she served on the library board for several years. And then there were the “infamous” gambling trips to the casinos. Relaxing meant reading a book.

Retirement also brought about a huge change. Realizing her weight was killing her, she completely changed her lifestyle. With the help of Weight Watcher’s she changed her eating entirely. She started exercising. It took a few years, but she lost 150 lbs. And gained new energy. She was happy with her new nickname in the building, Little Bette.

But the highlights of her week that kept her going were the three weekly Aqua Jog classes at the Beaver Dam Y. Her “Y Tribe” supported her, cheered her, and helped her. The weekly coffee at Higher Grounds was where they solved the world’s problems and had some laughs.

She is survived by son, Vincent Marolla (Pam); daughters, Therese Wood (Don), Diane Harrison (Paul) and Julie Schneider (Casey); grandsons, Joe (Holly), James Wood, Jeremiah Wood (Fariha) and David Marolla (Becca); granddaughters, Katherine Pinkert (Michael), Christina Pedigo (Zach), Madi Schneider (Matthew), Chamomile Harrison, and Mary Harrison; great-grandchildren, Mattea, Oliver, Armaan, Michael, Isadore, August and the newest baby, Charlie. In the next few weeks, another great-grandchild will join the family. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Sue, and her brother, John.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; her parents, Oscar and Katherine Kaminky; and her sister, Julie.

The visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 19, at Sacred Heart Parish, 950 Washington Street, Horicon, WI. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Justin Lopina presiding. The Funeral Homily will be given by Rev. Dr. Pam Marolla. Interment will be at the St. Malachy’s Cemetery in Horicon.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Hope Health and Rehab, where Bette resided for the past several years. The care and love given to her was wonderful. Her friend Sharon was always by her side, where they would together keep the place running smoothly.

The family also wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice who made her last few months much easier. Pam, your love and care meant the world to us.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sacred Heart food pantry or the St. Vincent DePaul Society would be appreciated.

Hartson Funeral Home of Hales Corners is assisting the family.

Share







