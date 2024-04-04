Arlene M. Bonack (nee Fink), 96, of Theresa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.

Arlene was born the daughter of Richard, Sr. and Amilda (Neumann) Fink on July 10, 1927.

She was united in marriage to Gilbert Bonack on August 17, 1946, at St. Peter’s in Kekoskee.

Arlene worked for Hanni Cheese Factory and also alongside her husband who was a lifelong farmer in the Township of Theresa.

She was an active member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee, serving her church on the Ladies Aid, Altar Guild, and the Luther Society. Arlene was also a member of the Mayville Legion Auxiliary.

In her spare time, Arlene loved to travel with her husband and family, seeing much of the world.

Arlene is survived by her children, David (Joan) Bonack of Theresa, Lois (Allen) Wetzel of Kekoskee, and Donald (Kim) Bonack of Mayville; her brother, Richard Jr. (Dorothy) Fink; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Feucht, Julia (Mike) Schramek, Jeffrey (Laura) Bonack, Jared Bonack, Brian (Kendra) Wetzel, Dustin (Emily) Bonack, and Cory (Cassandra) Bonack; her great-grandchildren, Wesley, Elisha, Julien, Josiah, Victoria, Emma, Rose, Anna, Hayden, Hailey, Zander, Sydney, Caden, Beckett, Emmett, Henry, Scarlett, Cayden; and one great-grandchild on the way; great-great-grandchildren, Declan, Astrid, Essme, and Silas.; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gilbert; sisters, Geraldine (Earl) Weiss and Norma (Percy) Brown; and brother-in-law, Elmer (Evelyn) Bonack.

A funeral service for Arlene will take place on Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee with Rev. William Carter officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Interment will take place at Kekoskee Cemetery in Kekoskee.

Special thanks to the staff at Hope Assisted Living and Hope Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lomira and SSM Hospice for the care and support shown to Arlene and her family.

Memorials in memory of Arlene may be directed to St. Peter’s in Kekoskee or the Mayville American Legion.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

