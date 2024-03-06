Timothy “Tim” P. Del Ponte, 72, of Knowles passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at his home.

He was born on May 25, 1951, to the late Peter and Marian (nee Doll) Del Ponte in Fond du Lac. Tim grew up in Knowles and graduated from Lomira High School. He went on to graduate from MSOE with a BSEE degree.

Tim was self-employed as a cabinet maker, then worked at Western Lime & Cement.

He took care of his mother until she passed away.

Tim was a member of the Knowles Fire Department and St. Andrew’s Church and served as the council president.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes on a league, and gardening. Tim was a Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer, and Wisconsin Badger fan. He had a passion for woodworking. Tim had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him.

Those Tim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two sisters, Carol (Steve) Krueger and Sally Baier; four brothers, Denis (Suzanne) Del Ponte, Dale (Janice) Del Ponte, Lee (Carol) Del Ponte, and Alan Del Ponte; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends,

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Del Ponte and his brother-in-law, Don Baier.

VISITATION: Tim’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, W3081 County Rd. Y, Lomira.

SERVICE: A memorial service will follow the visitation at the church at 12 p.m. Burial will follow.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tim’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

Share







