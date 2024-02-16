Ronald A. Malterer

Ronald (Ron) Alvin Malterer, 81, of Iron Ridge passed away February 12, 2024, at the Crossroads Care Center of Mayville after a short battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Ronald was born on April 7, 1942 in Fond du Lac, the son of Alvin and Erna (Bauer) Malterer.

In 1947, Ronald moved with his family from LeRoy to a farm his father purchased in the Township of Hustisford. He attended Woodland Road School, after which he entered farming full time with his father and brother in what came to be known as Malterer Farms. Ronald loved to farm and he enjoyed farming conversations at auctions with his friends and neighbors throughout his life.

Ronald loved to go out dancing, and he met his wife, Jeanne (Rusch) at a dance at Turner Hall in Watertown, and the two were united in marriage on September 3, 1971. Moving to a nearby farm down the road, Ron and Jeanne raised three children and continued to expand their family farm. Along with his brother, Marvin, and father, Alvin, Ronald raised dairy cows, beef steers, a farrow-to-finish hog operation, and cash-cropped. Ronald was never happier than when a tiling crew was in the neighborhood. He could always find a poorly drained field spot that needed a few lines of tile.

Following retirement from milking cows and raising pigs, Ronald began Malterer Land Services and continued his passion for working the earth. He replaced field crop machinery with a scraper, bulldozer, and mini-excavator, so he could grade fields and ditches for area farmers. He loved to work in a field of good ground.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of 52 years; children, Tracy (Matthew Joeckel) Malterer, Christopher (Melissa) Malterer, Adam (Katherine) Malterer; brother, Marvin (Barbara) Malterer; sister, Marlene (Raymond) Kirchner; grandchildren, Cole, Milana, and Cyan Malterer, Nina, Shane, and Sidney Joeckel, Aiden Malterer; many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass of Christian burial for Ronald took place on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 950 Washington Street, Horicon, WI 53032 with Father Justin Lopina and Father Britto Suresh officiating. Family greeted relatives and friends from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. The family will hold a private inurnment at St. Michael’s Cemetery in the Town of Hubbard at a later date.

The Malterer Family is especially thankful to the nursing staff at Crossroads Care Center of Mayville for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hustisford FFA Chapter, Hustisford Fire Department, and Iron Ridge Fire Department.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

Share







