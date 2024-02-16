Margery Della “Marge” Weber (Olsen), 94, of Mayville, passed away on February 15, 2024, at Aspirus Hospital in Rhinelander surrounded by her loving family.

Marge was born on August 8, 1929, in Catawba in Price County. She was the daughter of Della Baker Olsen and Walter Charles Olsen. Marge graduated from Phillips High School in 1948.

She married Jerome Weber on June 18, 1949. Marge worked 22 years at Briggs & Straton.

Marge liked cooking and did a lot of crocheting, playing cards, and loved to travel.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville and was a member of the Mayville Senior Center since 1996. Most of all, Marge loved spending time with her family.

Marge is survived by her two sons, Dennis (Donna) Weber of Portland, OR, and Bruce Weber of Eagle River; two grandchildren, Seth Weber of Portland, OR and Caitlin (Justin Higgins) Weber of Portland, OR; two great-grandchildren, Marlowe and Beatrix; and she is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome; brother, Robert Olsen; and infant siblings, Jean and Leonard Olsen.

VISITATION: Marge’s family greeted relatives and friends on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (112 S. German St. – Mayville, WI 53050).

SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Marge took place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 11:30 a.m. Father Ed Kornath officiated. Burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Mayville followed the Mass.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and the staff at Aspirus Hospital for their care and compassion.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marge’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.

