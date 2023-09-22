Leola Viola Elsa (Budahn) Christian

Leola passed away qui­etly on Sep­tem­ber 16, 2023, at age 92 after a full life.

Leola was born at home in Theresa on April 19, 1931, to Al­fons and Mar­cella (Schrab) Bu­dahn. She was bap­tized on May 10, 1931, and con­firmed on April 2, 1944, at Trin­ity Lutheran Church, Hart­ford.

Leola was mar­ried to Darvin Chris­t­ian on March 18, 1950, at Trin­ity Lutheran Church in Hart­ford.

Leola and Darvin have three daugh­ters, Susan Wem­mert (Gary) of Bai­leys Har­bor, Bon­nie Ur­diales (Tom) of Sun Prairie, and Carol Lon­dre (Jon) of Racine.

Leola and Darvin moved from Theresa to Racine in the early 1950s. They were long-time mem­bers of Saint John’s Lutheran Church of Racine. At the church, Leola spent many hours with the sewing group, mak­ing quilts for Lutheran World Re­lief. She also par­tic­i­pated and sup­ported the Saint John’s Mis­sion Guild and the Lutheran Girl Pi­o­neers as a group leader. Leola and Darvin, ‘The Tomato Man’, al­ways planted huge veg­etable and flower gar­dens, but Leola did most of the can­ning and pre­serv­ing of the gar­den fruits and veg­eta­bles, using old fam­ily recipes. Leola was a long time em­ployee and a re­tiree of Sears and Roe­buck in Racine, where she spe­cial­ized in sell­ing fur­ni­ture and sewing ma­chines.

Leola used her sewing skills to make many of her daugh­ters’ out­fits. She was a found­ing mem­ber and trea­surer of the Pheas­ants For­ever Chap­ter of Racine. She also was a mem­ber of the Racine County Con­ser­va­tion League. Leola and Darvin loved to travel and camp. They trav­eled all over the United States, in­clud­ing Alaska (twice) and Hawaii, re­sult­ing in bins full of pic­tures and slides.

She is sur­vived by two daugh­ters, Susan Wem­mert (Gary) and Carol Lon­dre; grand­chil­dren, Jill Num­rich (Phil), Chris­t­ian Wem­mert (Dana), Sarah Ste­in­feldt (Eric); great-grand­chil­dren, Em­i­lie Num­rich, Wyatt Num­rich, Leo Wem­mert, Carly Ste­in­feldt and Bri­anna Hogan; sis­ter-in-law, Mar­lene Bu­dahn; many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents, Al­fons and Mar­cella Bu­dahn; her hus­band of more than 60 years, Darvin Chris­t­ian; her only brother, Ronald Bu­dahn of West Bend; her daugh­ter, Bon­nie Ur­diales of Sun Prairie; and her son-in-law, Jon Lon­dre of Racine.

Fu­neral ser­vices were held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., Racine, on Tues­day, Sept. 26, at Noon with Pas­tor Jack Gilbert of­fi­ci­at­ing. Rel­a­tives and friends met prior to the ser­vice from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Leola was buried in Mayville, at Im­manuel Lutheran Church Ceme­tery (N8092 County Rd. AY, Mayville WI, 53050) next to her hus­band, Darvin, on Wednes­day, Sept. 27, at 11:30 am.

The fam­ily wants to thank the car­ing em­ploy­ees of Parkview Gar­dens in Mount Pleas­ant, Lynn O’Neil of Com­mu­nity Care/ Fam­ily Care, and Mike Hintz and his sup­port staff from Saint Croix Hos­pice who took spe­cial care of Leola in her final days.

Loved by all, she will be missed.

