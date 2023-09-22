Leola Viola Elsa (Budahn) Christian
Leola passed away quietly on September 16, 2023, at age 92 after a full life.
Leola was born at home in Theresa on April 19, 1931, to Alfons and Marcella (Schrab) Budahn. She was baptized on May 10, 1931, and confirmed on April 2, 1944, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hartford.
Leola was married to Darvin Christian on March 18, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartford.
Leola and Darvin have three daughters, Susan Wemmert (Gary) of Baileys Harbor, Bonnie Urdiales (Tom) of Sun Prairie, and Carol Londre (Jon) of Racine.
Leola and Darvin moved from Theresa to Racine in the early 1950s. They were long-time members of Saint John’s Lutheran Church of Racine. At the church, Leola spent many hours with the sewing group, making quilts for Lutheran World Relief. She also participated and supported the Saint John’s Mission Guild and the Lutheran Girl Pioneers as a group leader. Leola and Darvin, ‘The Tomato Man’, always planted huge vegetable and flower gardens, but Leola did most of the canning and preserving of the garden fruits and vegetables, using old family recipes. Leola was a long time employee and a retiree of Sears and Roebuck in Racine, where she specialized in selling furniture and sewing machines.
Leola used her sewing skills to make many of her daughters’ outfits. She was a founding member and treasurer of the Pheasants Forever Chapter of Racine. She also was a member of the Racine County Conservation League. Leola and Darvin loved to travel and camp. They traveled all over the United States, including Alaska (twice) and Hawaii, resulting in bins full of pictures and slides.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Wemmert (Gary) and Carol Londre; grandchildren, Jill Numrich (Phil), Christian Wemmert (Dana), Sarah Steinfeldt (Eric); great-grandchildren, Emilie Numrich, Wyatt Numrich, Leo Wemmert, Carly Steinfeldt and Brianna Hogan; sister-in-law, Marlene Budahn; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfons and Marcella Budahn; her husband of more than 60 years, Darvin Christian; her only brother, Ronald Budahn of West Bend; her daughter, Bonnie Urdiales of Sun Prairie; and her son-in-law, Jon Londre of Racine.
Funeral services were held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., Racine, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Noon with Pastor Jack Gilbert officiating. Relatives and friends met prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Leola was buried in Mayville, at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery (N8092 County Rd. AY, Mayville WI, 53050) next to her husband, Darvin, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11:30 am.
The family wants to thank the caring employees of Parkview Gardens in Mount Pleasant, Lynn O’Neil of Community Care/ Family Care, and Mike Hintz and his support staff from Saint Croix Hospice who took special care of Leola in her final days.
Loved by all, she will be missed.
Maresh-Meredith And Acklam Funeral Home And Crematory, 803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403, (262) 634-7888.
Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
