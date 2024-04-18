Marvin Paul Steinbach, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 15, 2024, at his home in Mayville.

Marvin was born the son of Paul and Elmay (Haslow) Steinbach on July 3, 1958, in Beaver Dam.

He graduated from Mayville High School in 1976 and was a lifelong farmer in the Town of Williamstown.

Marvin was a member of the River Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. He loved being a part of his church family. Marvin had a passion for gardening, especially with his friends, Henry and Lynn.

Marvin is survived by his mother, Elmay; sister, Marlis Reese; and his son, Brandon. Marvin is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Paul.

Funeral services for Marvin were held on Monday, April 22, at 12 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church) in Town of Theresa with Rev. Douglas Zahner officiating. A visitation for Marvin took place at the River Church on Monday, April 22, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 p.m. Interment followed the service at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com

Share







