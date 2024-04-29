Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Robert John Marsch

Robert John Marsch Robert John Marsch

Robert John Marsch, 78, passed away at his home in Hori­con, on April 19, 2024.
Born to Wal­ter “Pete” and Lucy Marsch on Oc­to­ber 24, 1945, Robert was the sixth of nine chil­dren. He was a life­long res­i­dent of Hori­con and grad­u­ate of the Hori­con High School class of 1963, where he ex­plored his pas­sion for art and cre­ativ­ity, often in­spired by the cam­era he re­ceived as a gift from his older brother, Jerry.
On Au­gust 3, 1965, Robert was drafted into the U.S. Army. He com­pleted ATP 21-114, rifle M-14 train­ing and was later trained as a clerk typ­ist and per­son­nel as­sis­tant. He pur­sued his pas­sion for art dur­ing his war ser­vice by chron­i­cling his ex­pe­ri­ences in pho­tog­ra­phy, draw­ings, and even a bit of po­etry. He was hon­or­ably dis­charged two years later fol­low­ing the un­ex­pected death of his fa­ther and re­turned home to sup­port his mother and younger sis­ters. He re­ceived the Army Com­men­da­tion Medal for his ser­vice in the coun­terin­sur­gency of the Re­pub­lic of Viet­nam and con­tin­ued to lov­ingly care for his mother, Lucy, until her pass­ing in 2013 at the age of 100.
Robert was a loyal friend and a com­pas­sion­ate neigh­bor. He de­voted much time to lend­ing a hand to his neigh­bor, Mar­garet, be­fore he took over her home, mov­ing him and his mother from the “lit­tle house” on Lynn St. to the big­ger house next door. While there, he car­ried on Mar­garet’s love for gar­den­ing and made his yard a quiet haven for birds and vis­i­tors alike to enjoy. Robert’s love for the out­doors took him to many places through­out his life. He was es­pe­cially fond of his an­nual trips to the beaches of Mex­ico with his good friend Bob and fam­ily, who were surely wait­ing to share some fun times with him once again.
Robert was a metic­u­lous, do-it-your­self guy and put his all into every­thing he did be­cause you “ei­ther do it right, or you don’t do it at all”; a mantra he made sure to pass on to his niece and nephew, Nicki and Gary, who he could often be seen with around town on one of their many ad­ven­tures, often with a sis­ter or two in tow. He en­joyed teach­ing them how to read maps, ride their bikes and hunt for buried trea­sure with his metal de­tec­tor. They en­joyed many ad­ven­tures big and small, from bik­ing the Elroy-Sparta trail and climb­ing at the ledge, to road trips to Mt. Rush­more, the Smokey Moun­tains and Myr­tle Beach with his mother, Lucy, to swim in the ocean; all of which he was sure to cap­ture with a cam­era lens. He poured his love into them as if they were his own and shared his spirit of cu­rios­ity with their chil­dren in his later years.
Robert was a kind and hum­ble man who val­ued his fam­ily and friends above all else. He shared his cu­rios­ity and love of ad­ven­ture with all who held him dear, and their world would surely have been smaller and less ex­cep­tional with­out him in it.
Robert is sur­vived by his sis­ters, Joan (Jim) Schae­fer of Lake Dal­ton, Sandy (Dick) Ster­nat of Bull­head City, AZ, Kath­leen (John) Gaffney of Pe­wau­kee, and Mary Kreuziger of Mayville; brother, David (Mary) Marsch of Hori­con; sis­ters-in-law, Mar­lene “Honey” Jerry (Marsch) of Hori­con and Kather­ine “Kiki” (Ron­nie) Marsch of Beaver Dam; nieces, Con­nie (Dean) Thomas, Cyn­thia (Erik) Perkins and Nicki Keppy; nephews, Greg (Julie) Marsch and Gary (Jess) Kreuziger. Robert is fur­ther sur­vived by great-nephews and nieces, Jen­nifer, Rachel (Schrauf­nagel) and Melissa Thomas, Caitlin and Chloe Marsch, Ryan and Jenna Kreuziger, Owen and Joe Keppy; and great-great-nephews and niece, Will, Lucy, and Henry Schrauf­nagel.
Robert was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents, Wal­ter “Pete” and Lucy Marsch; his broth­ers, Ron­nie and Jerry Marsch; his sis­ter, Carol; his grand­par­ents, Au­gust and Emma Marsch and Guy and Ce­celia Wild; brother-in-law, Kevin Kreuziger. He was fur­ther pre­ceded in death by many spe­cial aunts and un­cles.
A Memo­r­ial Mass of Chris­t­ian Bur­ial for Robert will take place on Thurs­day, May 2, at 1 p.m. at Sa­cred Heart Parish in Hori­con with Rev. Fr. Justin Lop­ina pre­sid­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion for Robert with take place on Thurs­day, May 2, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of ser­vice at 1 p.m. Fol­low­ing the ser­vice, Grave­side Mil­i­tary Hon­ors will be con­ducted by the Hori­con Amer­i­can Le­gion Post #157 at St. Malachy Ceme­tery in Hori­con.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Marilyn J. Bohn
Kewaskum Statesman

Marilyn J. Bohn

Marilyn J. Bohn (nee Heberer), 91, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28,...

Posted on

Sheila Gertrude Weis
Campbellsport News

Sheila Gertrude Weis

Sheila Gertrude (Emmer) Weis, age 79, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away December 7, 2023,...

Posted on

Rachael “Chickie” Brandenburg
Dodge County Pionier

Rachael “Chickie” Brandenburg

Rachael “Chickie” Dorothy Brandenburg, 77, of Burnett, passed away peacefully on Thursday,...

Posted on

Jon H. Soderman
Dodge County Pionier

Jon H. Soderman

Jon H. Soderman, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Mayville, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2024,...

Posted on

Joyce June Schmidt
Kewaskum Statesman

Joyce June Schmidt

Joyce June Schmidt (nee Stahl), 95, went to her eternal home with the Lord on April 23, 2024, with...

Posted on

Kewaskum Statesman

Mary LaMarche

Mary LaMarche, age 94, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2024, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in...

Posted on