Robert John Marsch
Robert John Marsch, 78, passed away at his home in Horicon, on April 19, 2024.
Born to Walter “Pete” and Lucy Marsch on October 24, 1945, Robert was the sixth of nine children. He was a lifelong resident of Horicon and graduate of the Horicon High School class of 1963, where he explored his passion for art and creativity, often inspired by the camera he received as a gift from his older brother, Jerry.
On August 3, 1965, Robert was drafted into the U.S. Army. He completed ATP 21-114, rifle M-14 training and was later trained as a clerk typist and personnel assistant. He pursued his passion for art during his war service by chronicling his experiences in photography, drawings, and even a bit of poetry. He was honorably discharged two years later following the unexpected death of his father and returned home to support his mother and younger sisters. He received the Army Commendation Medal for his service in the counterinsurgency of the Republic of Vietnam and continued to lovingly care for his mother, Lucy, until her passing in 2013 at the age of 100.
Robert was a loyal friend and a compassionate neighbor. He devoted much time to lending a hand to his neighbor, Margaret, before he took over her home, moving him and his mother from the “little house” on Lynn St. to the bigger house next door. While there, he carried on Margaret’s love for gardening and made his yard a quiet haven for birds and visitors alike to enjoy. Robert’s love for the outdoors took him to many places throughout his life. He was especially fond of his annual trips to the beaches of Mexico with his good friend Bob and family, who were surely waiting to share some fun times with him once again.
Robert was a meticulous, do-it-yourself guy and put his all into everything he did because you “either do it right, or you don’t do it at all”; a mantra he made sure to pass on to his niece and nephew, Nicki and Gary, who he could often be seen with around town on one of their many adventures, often with a sister or two in tow. He enjoyed teaching them how to read maps, ride their bikes and hunt for buried treasure with his metal detector. They enjoyed many adventures big and small, from biking the Elroy-Sparta trail and climbing at the ledge, to road trips to Mt. Rushmore, the Smokey Mountains and Myrtle Beach with his mother, Lucy, to swim in the ocean; all of which he was sure to capture with a camera lens. He poured his love into them as if they were his own and shared his spirit of curiosity with their children in his later years.
Robert was a kind and humble man who valued his family and friends above all else. He shared his curiosity and love of adventure with all who held him dear, and their world would surely have been smaller and less exceptional without him in it.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Joan (Jim) Schaefer of Lake Dalton, Sandy (Dick) Sternat of Bullhead City, AZ, Kathleen (John) Gaffney of Pewaukee, and Mary Kreuziger of Mayville; brother, David (Mary) Marsch of Horicon; sisters-in-law, Marlene “Honey” Jerry (Marsch) of Horicon and Katherine “Kiki” (Ronnie) Marsch of Beaver Dam; nieces, Connie (Dean) Thomas, Cynthia (Erik) Perkins and Nicki Keppy; nephews, Greg (Julie) Marsch and Gary (Jess) Kreuziger. Robert is further survived by great-nephews and nieces, Jennifer, Rachel (Schraufnagel) and Melissa Thomas, Caitlin and Chloe Marsch, Ryan and Jenna Kreuziger, Owen and Joe Keppy; and great-great-nephews and niece, Will, Lucy, and Henry Schraufnagel.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Walter “Pete” and Lucy Marsch; his brothers, Ronnie and Jerry Marsch; his sister, Carol; his grandparents, August and Emma Marsch and Guy and Cecelia Wild; brother-in-law, Kevin Kreuziger. He was further preceded in death by many special aunts and uncles.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will take place on Thursday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation for Robert with take place on Thursday, May 2, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Following the service, Graveside Military Honors will be conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157 at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com