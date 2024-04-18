Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Bette Quandt

Bette Quandt, 92, of Lomira, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation in Lomira.
Bette was born on August 24, 1931, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of George M. and Helen M. (Funk) Coulter.
Bette was united in marriage to Edward R. Quandt on October 18, 1969, in Campbellsport.
She graduated from St. Agnes School of Nursing and went on to UW-Milwaukee to get her Bachelors of Nursing. Bette worked as a registered nurse for over 50 years. She worked at Hilo, Hawaii, Veteran’s Hospital in San Francisco, LA County Hospital, and finally at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
She was a member at Campbellsport United and also a member of the Lomira Historical Society.
In her spare time, Bette enjoyed playing golf, cross country skiing, reading, crossword and sudoku puzzles. She also loved to travel and took many great trips with her family.
Bette is survived by her sister, Paulette Coulter; her brothers-in-law, James Ruecker and Richard Kallmann; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and siblings, Marguerite (Myron) Lamers, John (Patricia) Coulter, Glen Coulter, Enida ‘Connie’ (Dave) Roth, Keith Coulter, Sandra Ruecker, Neil Coulter, and Gwen Kallman; and brother-in-law, Edgar ‘Skip’ Zeitler.
A memorial service for Bette will take place on Friday, April 26, at 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with Pastor Traci Maass officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Private inurnment will take place at Union Cemetery in Theresa.
Memorials may be directed to Marian University, Lomira Library, or the charity of one’s choice.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

