Arline M. Justman
Arline M. Justman, 92, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at The Waterford at West Bend.
Arline was born the daughter of Paul and Selma (Billings) Budahn on September 21, 1931, in LeRoy.
She was united in marriage to Harland W. Justman on November 4, 1950, in the Township of Theresa.
Arline helped farm with her husband in Theresa until 1965 and then they moved to West Bend. She then worked at Amity Leather and then became a well-known baker in the West Bend area. Arline worked for Hankerson’s Bakery, Silverbrooke School, and then retired from the West Bend Hospital.
She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend, where she was a member of the Ladies League and the senior Bible study. Arline loved following the activities of Queen Elizabeth and actually went to see the Queen in 1967. She also enjoyed watching baseball, softball, and enjoyed the Brewers. Arline also liked watching NASCAR.
Arline is survived by her son-in-law, Ronald Lanser of Fredonia; her sister-in-law, Karen Budahn-Kell; brother-in-law, Perry Billings; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harland; her daughters, Cynthia Justman and Roxanne Lanser; her sister, Ardis Pribnow; brothers, Paulie Budahn and Leonhard Budahn; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Diane Budahn Billings, Vanelda Trott, Irma Justman, Jean Justman, Marvin Justman, Melvin Justman, Elroy Justman, Elsmer Justman, Wilmer Pribnow, Vinelda Billings Feller, Pearl Justman Bahe, Gertrude Justman Wellnitz, and Bernice Justman Enderle.
A funeral service for Arline took place at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend with Rev. Robert Hein officiating on Sunday, April 21 at 4 p.m. Visitation was held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the church on Sunday. Private family interment took place at Union Cemetery in Theresa on Monday.
Memorials in memory of Arline may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com