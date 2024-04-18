Arline M. Justman

Ar­line M. Just­man, 92, of West Bend, passed away peace­fully on Tues­day, April 16, 2024, at The Wa­ter­ford at West Bend.

Ar­line was born the daugh­ter of Paul and Selma (Billings) Bu­dahn on Sep­tem­ber 21, 1931, in LeRoy.

She was united in mar­riage to Har­land W. Just­man on No­vem­ber 4, 1950, in the Town­ship of Theresa.

Ar­line helped farm with her hus­band in Theresa until 1965 and then they moved to West Bend. She then worked at Amity Leather and then be­came a well-known baker in the West Bend area. Ar­line worked for Han­ker­son’s Bak­ery, Sil­ver­brooke School, and then re­tired from the West Bend Hos­pi­tal.

She was an ac­tive mem­ber of Good Shep­herd Lutheran Church in West Bend, where she was a mem­ber of the Ladies League and the se­nior Bible study. Ar­line loved fol­low­ing the ac­tiv­i­ties of Queen Eliz­a­beth and ac­tu­ally went to see the Queen in 1967. She also en­joyed watch­ing base­ball, soft­ball, and en­joyed the Brew­ers. Ar­line also liked watch­ing NASCAR.

Ar­line is sur­vived by her son-in-law, Ronald Lanser of Fre­do­nia; her sis­ter-in-law, Karen Bu­dahn-Kell; brother-in-law, Perry Billings; fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives and many friends.

She was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her hus­band, Har­land; her daugh­ters, Cyn­thia Just­man and Rox­anne Lanser; her sis­ter, Ardis Prib­now; broth­ers, Paulie Bu­dahn and Leon­hard Bu­dahn; her broth­ers and sis­ters-in-law, Diane Bu­dahn Billings, Vanelda Trott, Irma Just­man, Jean Just­man, Mar­vin Just­man, Melvin Just­man, Elroy Just­man, Elsmer Just­man, Wilmer Prib­now, Vinelda Billings Feller, Pearl Just­man Bahe, Gertrude Just­man Well­nitz, and Ber­nice Just­man En­derle.

A fu­neral ser­vice for Ar­line took place at Good Shep­herd Lutheran Church in West Bend with Rev. Robert Hein of­fi­ci­at­ing on Sun­day, April 21 at 4 p.m. Vis­i­ta­tion was held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the church on Sun­day. Pri­vate fam­ily in­ter­ment took place at Union Ceme­tery in Theresa on Mon­day.

Memo­ri­als in mem­ory of Ar­line may be di­rected to Good Shep­herd Lutheran Church in West Bend.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

