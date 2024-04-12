Sandra Remmel

Sandra “Sandy” Remmel (nee Ramthun), age 85 years, of Campbellsport, formerly of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2024, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport surrounded by her loving family.

Sandy was born on November 12, 1938, in Fond du Lac to Harvey and Jean Ramthun (nee Kraft). She was united in marriage to Wayne R. Remmel on August 22, 1959, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum.

Sandy was a bookkeeper, homemaker, caregiver, and Ladies Auxiliary Member. She enjoyed spending time at the family cottage. Most of all, Sandy liked spending time with family.

Those Sandy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 64 years, Wayne; children, Dale (Lisa) Remmel, John (Sandy) Remmel, Jill (Jeff) Zimdahl, and Debra Remmel; grandchildren, Kayla Remmel, Kristin (Brian) Gettelman, Matthew (Al Block) Remmel, Idarreon Remmel, and Zyondra Remmel; and great-grandchildren, Alexis and Drake Gettelman.

She is further survived by her brother, Harvey (Kathie) Ramthun, Jr.; in-laws, Glen (Mary) Remmel, Lynn (Bill) Jacobi, and Lois (Paul) Johnson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her son, James Allen Remmel, and parents-in-law, Ralph and Hazel Remmel.

Sandy’s family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 3 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Parish (W1562 County Rd B – Eden, WI 53019).

A Mass of Christian Burial in remembrance of Sandy will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, at Church with Father Mark Jones officiating.

Private family burial will take place at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Kewaskum (Hwy 28 W).

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials in Sandy’s name can be directed to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin (Children’s Wisconsin Foundation – MS 3050 PO Box 1997, Milwaukee, WI. 53201).

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Serenity Villa and Preceptor Hospice for their care and compassion.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Sandy’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.