Nick Russ, Jr.
Nick Russ, Jr. age 90, of Theresa passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2024, with his family by his side at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.
Nick was born the son of Nikolaus and Theresia (Schoblocher) Russ, Sr. on February 3, 1934, in Chalma, Yugoslavia.
He was united in marriage to Rosi Mueller on July 23, 1955, in Milwaukee.
Nick served his country honorably in the US Army, serving from 1957 to 1959. Alongside his family, Nick farmed in the Township of Herman.
He was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa. He loved to take care of the land and was great with his hands. Nick loved animals and was able to sense their needs and took great care of them.
Nick is survived by his wife, Rosi of Mayville; his children, Steve (Michelle) Russ of Wauwatosa and Linda (David) Trauba of Springfield, MN; his sisters, Helen Schimpf of Dousman and Kathyrn Mueller of Mayville; his grandchildren, Arianna Russ, Robert Russ, Elizabeth Russ, Theresa Russ, Nicholas Trauba, and Daniella (Jake) Collins; his great-grandchildren, Callie, Daniel, and Bradley; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He wass preceded in death by his parents; two daughters and one son in infancy; and brothers-in-law, Jakob Mueller and Nikolaus Schimpf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa with the Rev. Fr. Ed Kornath presiding. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church in Theresa. Interment will take place at St. Theresa Memorial Gardens in Theresa with military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nick’s honor may be directed to the American Cancer Society and St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Special thanks to the staff of Prairie Ridge in Mayville and Preceptor Hospice for the care and support shown to Nick and his family.
