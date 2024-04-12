Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Nick Russ, Jr.

Nick Russ, Jr. age 90, of Theresa passed away peace­fully on Mon­day, April 8, 2024, with his fam­ily by his side at Prairie Ridge As­sisted Liv­ing in Mayville.
Nick was born the son of Niko­laus and There­sia (Schoblocher) Russ, Sr. on Feb­ru­ary 3, 1934, in Chalma, Yu­goslavia.
He was united in mar­riage to Rosi Mueller on July 23, 1955, in Mil­wau­kee.
Nick served his coun­try hon­or­ably in the US Army, serv­ing from 1957 to 1959. Along­side his fam­ily, Nick farmed in the Town­ship of Her­man.
He was a mem­ber of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa. He loved to take care of the land and was great with his hands. Nick loved an­i­mals and was able to sense their needs and took great care of them.
Nick is sur­vived by his wife, Rosi of Mayville; his chil­dren, Steve (Michelle) Russ of Wauwatosa and Linda (David) Trauba of Spring­field, MN; his sis­ters, Helen Schimpf of Dous­man and Kathyrn Mueller of Mayville; his grand­chil­dren, Ar­i­anna Russ, Robert Russ, Eliz­a­beth Russ, Theresa Russ, Nicholas Trauba, and Daniella (Jake) Collins; his great-grand­chil­dren, Cal­lie, Daniel, and Bradley; fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives and friends.
He wass pre­ceded in death by his par­ents; two daugh­ters and one son in in­fancy; and broth­ers-in-law, Jakob Mueller and Niko­laus Schimpf.
A Mass of Chris­t­ian Bur­ial will take place on Mon­day, April 15, at 1 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa with the Rev. Fr. Ed Ko­r­nath pre­sid­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the ser­vice at 1 p.m. at the church in Theresa. In­ter­ment will take place at St. Theresa Memo­r­ial Gar­dens in Theresa with mil­i­tary hon­ors con­ducted by the Mayville Amer­i­can Le­gion Post #69.
In lieu of flow­ers, memo­ri­als in Nick’s honor may be di­rected to the Amer­i­can Can­cer So­ci­ety and St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Spe­cial thanks to the staff of Prairie Ridge in Mayville and Pre­cep­tor Hos­pice for the care and sup­port shown to Nick and his fam­ily.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

