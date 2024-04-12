Frederick Ernst Kasten

Fred Kasten, 87, of Horicon passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam with his daughters at his side.

Fred was born on May 19, 1936, in Horicon to Carl and Alma (Michael) Kasten.

After graduating from Horicon High School in 1954, Fred served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958, where he was stationed aboard the USS Leyte. Fred tended bar at Fat’s Tavern, his parents’ bar in Horicon. He was then employed with Gardner Manufacturing and later with International Harvester. Fred was united in marriage with Mary Ann Marlock in 1960, and although their union didn’t last, they had five children together who they adored.

Fred was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon.

Fred enjoyed fishing, hunting, his friends, and family, but most of all loved being a grandpa and great-grandpa.

Fred is survived by his children, Kraig (Kari) Kasten of Beaver Dam, Kevin (Patty) Kasten of Ripon, Kelly Kasten of Waupun, Korey Kasten of Horicon, and Kimberly Kasten of Horicon; seven grandchildren, Kolin Kasten, Kortnee (Chris Neuman) Kasten, Kii (Morgan) Kasten, Kyle Kasten, Kelsey (Jonathon) Lubbers, Katlyn Kasten, and Kristian Kasten; great-grandchildren, Lyla, Graycen, Maisel, and Karoline; sister-in-law, Janet Kasten; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Lorraine Rohloff, Carol ‘Kate’ Kasten, and Lois Plautz; and his brother, Michael Kasten.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, April 17, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon from 10 a.m. until noon. A Mass of Christian Burial followed at noon with Fr. Justin Lopina officiating. Interment took place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon with military honors conducted.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.