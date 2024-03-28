Paul W. Walschmidt

Paul W. Waldschmidt, 75, of Campbellsport, passed away after a short illness at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday March 26, 2024.

He was born on November 16, 1948, in Fond du Lac, the son of the late George and Mary (nee Dreikosen) Waldschmidt. He was a 1966 graduate of Campbellsport High School.

Paul was united in marriage to Karen F. Virta on October 30, 1971, at St. Nicholas Church in Dacada, WI. Paul’s first love was farming, and he worked the land and cared for the cows until his last days.

He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Paul enjoyed playing cards, going out to eat, watching his grandkids and great-grandchildren play sports.

Paul is survived by special friend, Karen Hartman; his sister, Joan Klapperich; children, Jeanne Landrath and Allan (Stephanie) Waldschmidt; grandchildren, Jordan (fiancee, Sabreena Loken), Nathan, Connor, and Myla; and great-grandchildren, Greyson and Layla; brothers-in-law, Joe Virta and Dan (Beth) Virta; and nieces, Kristia, Kaitlyn, and Mary Klapperich, Katie (Rich) Wares, and Kristi (Kim) Charlebois.

Paul is preceded in death by his, wife Karen F.; parents, George and Mary; brothers, Eugene “Gene” and Allen; son-in-law, Richard “Rich” Landrath; in-laws, Leo and Jeanette Virta; and sister-in-law, Dorthy (Gary) Beilke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday April 5, at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main Street, Campbellsport, WI 53010. Father Mark Jones will officiate, and a family burial will be held immediately following at St. Matthews Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Church.

The family extends a special thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice for helping us fulfill Paul’s wish to come back to the farm one last time. Paul spent his last days overlooking his cows, and land, just as every farmer wishes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Campbellsport Youth Basketball Program.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.