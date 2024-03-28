Leona M. Hall

Leona “Lonie” M. Hall, 92, formerly of Campbellsport, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at SSM Hospice Home of Hope, Fond du Lac with her beloved family gathered around her.

She was born on May 23, 1931, in The Town of Ashford, the daughter of the late Ed and Lena (nee Reihert) Beck. On September 27, 1952, Lonie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leo G. Hall, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Leo preceded her in death on April 4, 2000. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Church and Christian Women

Lonie was engaged with her husband, Leo, on the farm and also worked at Guenther’s IGA store for 29 years. After taking a C.N.A. course, Lonie was employed at St. Joseph Convent for 25 years. After retirement, Lonie did demos at the store where she enjoyed talking to and meeting people, after which she was a volunteer for Heartland Hospice, did stitching at church, and did Loaves and Fishes. In the winter, mom would enjoy creating beautiful crafts, which she would sell at craft shows. Her flower gardens were her pride and joy, and Lonie was a member of the Garden Club and the Green Shirt Ladies. Lonie loved baking for family and others. We will miss her delicious baked goods and the love of her “sweet tooth”.

She is survived by her children, Andy (Monica) Hall of Lodi, Joan (Dennis) Oppermann of Campbellsport, Jean (Bob) Kleist of West Bend, Al (Ellen) Hall, and Art (Mary) Hall, all of Campbellsport; her grandchildren, Jodi, Heather, Jackie, Jenny, Kevin, Becky, Jake, Dan, and Angie; her great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Along with her parents and her husband, Leo, Lonie was preceded in death by a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, and on Thursday, April 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Mathhew’s Catholic Church, Campbellsport. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate, and burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery.

The Hall family extends a special thank you for the loving care provided by St Francis Assistance Living, Skilled Nursing Facility and Hospice Home of Hope.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established for her favorite charities.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com