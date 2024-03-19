Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Evelyn Ella Radschlag

Evelyn Ella Radschlag Evelyn Ella Radschlag

Eve­lyn Ella Rad­schlag, 93, of Hart­ford, passed away Fri­day, March 15, 2024, after say­ing good­bye to her fam­ily, friends, and staff, where she resided for the last 11 years at the Gar­dens of Hart­ford.
Eve­lyn was born Feb­ru­ary 2, 1931, in Pack­wau­kee, to Ella (nee Baer­wolf) and Au­gust Fredrick.
Eve­lyn at the age of 17 was united in mar­riage to 20-year-old Robert R. Rad­schlag on June 27, 1948, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neosho. To­gether they en­joyed fish­ing, trav­el­ing, and snow-bird­ing in Ari­zona for nearly eight years.
Eve­lyn was a long­time mem­ber of Peace Lutheran Church in Hart­ford and also a mem­ber of their Ladies Aide for many years. She was on the PTA at Saylesville School. Eve­lyn en­joyed cook­ing, gar­den­ing, and above all else she loved spend­ing time with her fam­ily, chil­dren, and grand­chil­dren. Eve­lyn will be re­mem­bered fondly of her gift to help oth­ers see the lighter side of life.
Eve­lyn is sur­vived by her lov­ing chil­dren, Richard Rad­schlag of Brown Deer, Judy Beilke of Slinger, Bar­bara (Nick) Schi­es­tel of Grass Val­ley, CA, and Robert Rad­schlag of Lu­goff, SC; nine cher­ished grand­chil­dren, and 11 cher­ished great-grand­chil­dren; and dear sis­ter, Norma Funk of Mon­ti­cello.
She was pre­ceded in death by her beloved hus­band of 70 years, Robert; her par­ents; par­ents-in-law, Clara (nee Troeller) and Al­bert Rad­schlag; sib­lings, Elmer Fredrick, Meta Mahnke, Harold Fredrick, Bon­nie (Jim) Wil­son, Ed­ward (Helen) Fredrick, Betty (Howard) Hoeft, and Velma Vick; sis­ter-in-law, Helen (Wilmer) Frank; daugh­ters-in-law, Nicki (nee Hughes) Rad­schlag-De­Mars and Lau­rie (nee Kopi­ness) Rad­schlag; and grand­sons, Troy Allen Rad­schlag and Lee Daniel Rad­schlag.
A pri­vate com­mit­tal ser­vice for Eve­lyn will be held at Pleas­ant Hill Ceme­tery, Hart­ford.
Con­tri­bu­tions in mem­ory of Eve­lyn and her love of chil­dren and an­i­mals are ap­pre­ci­ated to the Wash­ing­ton County Hu­mane So­ci­ety and/or to Peace Lutheran School.
The Shi­mon Fu­neral Home served the fam­ily. Con­do­lences and trib­utes may be shared on­line: www.​shi​monf​uner​alho​me.​com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Valeria Ann Becker
Campbellsport News

Valeria Ann Becker

Valeria Ann Becker (nee Emmer), 84, of Campbellsport passed away March 16, 2024. God brought...

Posted on

Stacy C. Ameringer
Kewaskum Statesman

Stacy C. Ameringer

Stacy C. Ameringer (nee Walsh), 37, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. She was born...

Posted on

Jacqueline “Jackie” Bechert Schiess
Dodge County Pionier

Jacqueline “Jackie” Bechert Schiess

Jacqueline (Jackie) Bechert Schiess, 91, of Mayville, formerly of Horicon, went to her heavenly...

Posted on

Dorothy Anna Zingsheim
Dodge County Pionier

Dorothy Anna Zingsheim

Dorothy Anna Zingsheim, 99, of Theresa, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2024, at St. Francis...

Posted on

Timothy “Tim” P. Del Ponte
Dodge County Pionier

Timothy “Tim” P. Del Ponte

Timothy “Tim” P. Del Ponte, 72, of Knowles passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024,...

Posted on

Gloria S. Rodenkirch
Kewaskum Statesman

Gloria S. Rodenkirch

Gloria S. Rodenkirch (nee Schaefer)  passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at the...

Posted on