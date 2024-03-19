Evelyn Ella Radschlag

Eve­lyn Ella Rad­schlag, 93, of Hart­ford, passed away Fri­day, March 15, 2024, after say­ing good­bye to her fam­ily, friends, and staff, where she resided for the last 11 years at the Gar­dens of Hart­ford.

Eve­lyn was born Feb­ru­ary 2, 1931, in Pack­wau­kee, to Ella (nee Baer­wolf) and Au­gust Fredrick.

Eve­lyn at the age of 17 was united in mar­riage to 20-year-old Robert R. Rad­schlag on June 27, 1948, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neosho. To­gether they en­joyed fish­ing, trav­el­ing, and snow-bird­ing in Ari­zona for nearly eight years.

Eve­lyn was a long­time mem­ber of Peace Lutheran Church in Hart­ford and also a mem­ber of their Ladies Aide for many years. She was on the PTA at Saylesville School. Eve­lyn en­joyed cook­ing, gar­den­ing, and above all else she loved spend­ing time with her fam­ily, chil­dren, and grand­chil­dren. Eve­lyn will be re­mem­bered fondly of her gift to help oth­ers see the lighter side of life.

Eve­lyn is sur­vived by her lov­ing chil­dren, Richard Rad­schlag of Brown Deer, Judy Beilke of Slinger, Bar­bara (Nick) Schi­es­tel of Grass Val­ley, CA, and Robert Rad­schlag of Lu­goff, SC; nine cher­ished grand­chil­dren, and 11 cher­ished great-grand­chil­dren; and dear sis­ter, Norma Funk of Mon­ti­cello.

She was pre­ceded in death by her beloved hus­band of 70 years, Robert; her par­ents; par­ents-in-law, Clara (nee Troeller) and Al­bert Rad­schlag; sib­lings, Elmer Fredrick, Meta Mahnke, Harold Fredrick, Bon­nie (Jim) Wil­son, Ed­ward (Helen) Fredrick, Betty (Howard) Hoeft, and Velma Vick; sis­ter-in-law, Helen (Wilmer) Frank; daugh­ters-in-law, Nicki (nee Hughes) Rad­schlag-De­Mars and Lau­rie (nee Kopi­ness) Rad­schlag; and grand­sons, Troy Allen Rad­schlag and Lee Daniel Rad­schlag.

A pri­vate com­mit­tal ser­vice for Eve­lyn will be held at Pleas­ant Hill Ceme­tery, Hart­ford.

Con­tri­bu­tions in mem­ory of Eve­lyn and her love of chil­dren and an­i­mals are ap­pre­ci­ated to the Wash­ing­ton County Hu­mane So­ci­ety and/or to Peace Lutheran School.

The Shi­mon Fu­neral Home served the fam­ily. Con­do­lences and trib­utes may be shared on­line: www.​shi​monf​uner​alho​me.​com

