Evelyn Ella Radschlag
Evelyn Ella Radschlag, 93, of Hartford, passed away Friday, March 15, 2024, after saying goodbye to her family, friends, and staff, where she resided for the last 11 years at the Gardens of Hartford.
Evelyn was born February 2, 1931, in Packwaukee, to Ella (nee Baerwolf) and August Fredrick.
Evelyn at the age of 17 was united in marriage to 20-year-old Robert R. Radschlag on June 27, 1948, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neosho. Together they enjoyed fishing, traveling, and snow-birding in Arizona for nearly eight years.
Evelyn was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford and also a member of their Ladies Aide for many years. She was on the PTA at Saylesville School. Evelyn enjoyed cooking, gardening, and above all else she loved spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren. Evelyn will be remembered fondly of her gift to help others see the lighter side of life.
Evelyn is survived by her loving children, Richard Radschlag of Brown Deer, Judy Beilke of Slinger, Barbara (Nick) Schiestel of Grass Valley, CA, and Robert Radschlag of Lugoff, SC; nine cherished grandchildren, and 11 cherished great-grandchildren; and dear sister, Norma Funk of Monticello.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Robert; her parents; parents-in-law, Clara (nee Troeller) and Albert Radschlag; siblings, Elmer Fredrick, Meta Mahnke, Harold Fredrick, Bonnie (Jim) Wilson, Edward (Helen) Fredrick, Betty (Howard) Hoeft, and Velma Vick; sister-in-law, Helen (Wilmer) Frank; daughters-in-law, Nicki (nee Hughes) Radschlag-DeMars and Laurie (nee Kopiness) Radschlag; and grandsons, Troy Allen Radschlag and Lee Daniel Radschlag.
A private committal service for Evelyn will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Evelyn and her love of children and animals are appreciated to the Washington County Humane Society and/or to Peace Lutheran School.
