Valeria Ann Becker (nee Emmer), 84, of Campbellsport passed away March 16, 2024. God brought Valeria home after a vigilant fight with dementia, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport.

Valeria was born on May 18, 1939, in Ashford, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Edward and Adela (Bingen) Emmer. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, James “Jim” Becker, on September 17, 1960, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Ashford, and they enjoyed 64 beautiful years together.

Valeria showed kindness to everyone she met; and was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, and we who were Valeria’s family members were privileged to have been loved and cared for by her. She was a kind, gentle person with a loving disposition who enjoyed cooking, baking, and gardening. She was always pleased to show her flowers to anyone who would visit.

Her greatest gifts were her grandchildren, and she was happiest spending time with them. Whether she was making their favorite treats, listening to their dreams, or sharing a bit of wisdom that came from her many years of raising a family, Valeria put her grandchildren above everything else. Her grandchildren are the people they are today in large part because of Valeria’s presence in their lives.

Valeria also served the greater community through her professional and faith life. She began working at Gilbert Shoes in Campbellsport, and was later a hot lunch cook at St. Matthew’s School for more than 20 years. For the hundreds of students who enjoyed hot lunch at St. Matthew’s, Valeria and her fellow cooks prepared homemade, from-scratch lunches that would rival any Sunday dinner. In addition to serving delicious meals, Valeria always had a smile for everyone, students and teachers alike. She was a member of the St. Matthew’s Christian Women’s Association and served St. Matthew’s parish in formal and informal ways. Val ended her professional career at Serigraph in 2003, where she retired from her role as a screen press operator assistant.

Valeria is survived by her best friend and husband, Jim; her son, Scott of Houston, TX; daughter, Lisa (Steve) Tkachuk of Germantown; grandchildren, Kara Becker and Ryan Tkachuk; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Westerman.

In addition to her parents, Valeria was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Leo and Loretta Becker; five brothers, Clarence (Gertrude) Emmer, Roman (Florence) Emmer, Wilmer (Mae) Emmer, Edward (Frances) Emmer, Robert (Rosalie) Emmer; four sisters, Elisabeth Emmer, Marion (Art) Theisen, Kathleen (Marvin) Zehren, and Rosalind Westerman; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Jack) Volm; and brother-in-law, Paul (Ramona) Becker.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, and burial will follow the Mass at St. Matthews Cemetery. All are welcome to join the family for a gathering and meal in the lower level of the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Matthew’s School and daycare expansion program, the Sister Marcinette Children’s Center, https://www.stmattsschoolcampbellsport.com/building-our-future.html

Thank you to the entire Serenity Villa Campbellsport and Preceptor Hospice team. The exceptional, loving care you provided for our wife and mother will never be forgotten.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.

