Stacy C. Ameringer (nee Walsh), 37, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

She was born on April 20, 1986, to Scott and Denise (nee Jacobs) Walsh in West Bend. Stacy grew up in West Bend and graduated from West Bend West High School. She received her associate degree with High Honors from Moraine Park in 2017. On October 10, 2020, she was united in marriage to Daniel Ameringer.

Stacy worked at the family business, Walsh Auto in West Bend. She was a very hard worker. She loved camping and playing cards with her family. Everyone called her Sunshine. Stacy especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Those Stacy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Daniel Ameringer; her parents, Scott and Denice Walsh; stepson, Owen Ameringer; two brothers, William (Shannon) Walsh and Chris (Melissa) Walsh; two nieces, Grace and Callista Walsh; three nephews, Dylan, Mitchel, and Christian Walsh; other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her uncle, Sean Walsh; her maternal grandparents, Roger and Darlin Jacobs; and her paternal grandfather, Michael Walsh.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Stacy’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

