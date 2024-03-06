Dorothy Anna Zingsheim, 99, of Theresa, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2024, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac.

Dorothy was born the daughter of Joseph and Ida (Frings) Weber on October 14, 1924, in the Township of Theresa.

She was united in marriage to Philip Zingsheim on June 24, 1952.

With her husband, Dorothy helped run the family dairy farm.

She was an active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, where she helped with many funeral luncheons and helped make hundreds of patchwork quilts over the years. She was always there to lend a hand and help others. Dorothy’s faith was strong and she loved to pray with and for others in their time of need. In her spare time, she also enjoyed being on the farm and gardening. Dorothy also liked putting together a good puzzle.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Mary (James) Blank of Oshkosh, Robert Zingsheim of Menomonie, and Diane (Perry Backhaus) Zingsheim of Lomira; her grandchildren, Heidi (Kenneth) Backus, James (Jessica) Blank, Ann Zingsheim, and Amy Zingsheim; her great-grandchildren, Mikayla Backus, Payten Blank, and Lorelei Blank; her step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Beulah Zingsheim; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Philip; granddaughter, Jennifer Blank; and her siblings, Olive Steger, Ivan Weber, and Hildegard Thomas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at St. Theresa Memorial Garden in Theresa.

Special thanks to the staff of the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac for the care and support shown to Dorothy and her family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

