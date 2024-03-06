Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Dorothy Anna Zingsheim

Dorothy Anna Zingsheim Dorothy Anna Zingsheim

Dorothy Anna Zingsheim, 99, of Theresa, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2024, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac.
Dorothy was born the daughter of Joseph and Ida (Frings) Weber on October 14, 1924, in the Township of Theresa.
She was united in marriage to Philip Zingsheim on June 24, 1952.
With her husband, Dorothy helped run the family dairy farm.
She was an active member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, where she helped with many funeral luncheons and helped make hundreds of patchwork quilts over the years. She was always there to lend a hand and help others. Dorothy’s faith was strong and she loved to pray with and for others in their time of need. In her spare time, she also enjoyed being on the farm and gardening. Dorothy also liked putting together a good puzzle.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Mary (James) Blank of Oshkosh, Robert Zingsheim of Menomonie, and Diane (Perry Backhaus) Zingsheim of Lomira; her grandchildren, Heidi (Kenneth) Backus, James (Jessica) Blank, Ann Zingsheim, and Amy Zingsheim; her great-grandchildren, Mikayla Backus, Payten Blank, and Lorelei Blank; her step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Beulah Zingsheim; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Philip; granddaughter, Jennifer Blank; and her siblings, Olive Steger, Ivan Weber, and Hildegard Thomas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Theresa with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will take place at St. Theresa Memorial Garden in Theresa.
Special thanks to the staff of the St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac for the care and support shown to Dorothy and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Jacqueline “Jackie” Bechert Schiess
Dodge County Pionier

Jacqueline “Jackie” Bechert Schiess

Jacqueline (Jackie) Bechert Schiess, 91, of Mayville, formerly of Horicon, went to her heavenly...

Posted on

Timothy “Tim” P. Del Ponte
Dodge County Pionier

Timothy “Tim” P. Del Ponte

Timothy “Tim” P. Del Ponte, 72, of Knowles passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024,...

Posted on

Gloria S. Rodenkirch
Kewaskum Statesman

Gloria S. Rodenkirch

Gloria S. Rodenkirch (nee Schaefer)  passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at the...

Posted on

Sally Lynn Toellner (Buhalag)
Dodge County Pionier

Sally Lynn Toellner (Buhalag)

Sally Lynn Toellner, 77, a longtime resident of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Feb....

Posted on

Elton O. Kirchner
Kewaskum Statesman

Elton O. Kirchner

Elton “Ellie” O. Kirchner of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on February 26, 2024 with his...

Posted on

Dodge County Pionier

Sharon Alice Krueger

It is with profound sadness that the family of Sharon Alice Krueger announces her recent passing on...

Posted on