Gloria S. Rodenkirch (nee Schaefer) passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at the age of 83, with her family by her side.

She was born in West Bend and grew up in Kewaskum. She is the daughter of the late Reuben and Gertrude (nee Regal) Schaefer. Gloria graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1958 and married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Mark A. Rodenkirch, on Valentine’s Day, February 14,1961. They recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Together they raised five children.

She worked several part time jobs, including Regal Ware, Schroeder’s Jewelry, Honeck Chevrolet, Behnke Insurance, Remax, before becoming a full-time realtor at Hometown Realty and Coldwell Banker. Gloria spent countless hours volunteering at Kathy Hospice and the West Bend Clinic, and visited with recently diagnosed breast cancer patients.

She and Mark spent many years remodeling an old farmhouse; and in 1976, their home was part of the Kewaskum Junior’s Women’s Club Tour of Homes. In retirement, Mark and Gloria moved full time to their lake house on Green Lake near West Bend. They enjoyed traveling the country; her favorites being the East Coast and Door County. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends, and all her new great-grandchildren in her later years. She loved her lake life at “Sunset Beach” and enjoyed spending time tending to her gardens and looked forward to her evening pontoon rides.

Gloria is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Mark; her children, Todd (Maria) Rodenkirch, Lisa (Tony) Champagne, Renee (Dan) Kaehler, Michele (Pete) Wiedmeyer, and Mark Rodenkirch. She was the cherished grandmother of Matt (Rachael) Rodenkirch, Marissa (Maxwell) Jones, Alex Witke, Dominic Champagne, Heather (Kristian) Ring, Michael (Becki) Champagne, Brett (Angie) Kaehler, Cassie (Matt) Nolan, Zach (Hailey) Kaehler, Tricia (Shane) Schutz, and Ashley (Darren) Vandenberg. She was blessed with 15 great-grandchildren: Mason and Jaxson Kaehler, Kayler Nolan, Hudson and Sawyer Kaehler, Kellan, Beckett and Decker Schutz, Bryce and Levi Vandenberg, Sam Jones, Nolan and Layla Champagne, and Mia Saucedo and Olivia Ring. She is further survived by her sister, Donna (Frank) Stoffel; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dave Weber, Russ (Dolly) Rodenkirch, Norman (Sheila) Rodenkirch and Margaret (Bob) Lyons; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father in-law, Wallace and Marjorie Rodenkirch; and her dear sister, Dianne Weber.

It was Gloria’s wish to have a simple private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gloria’s name to the Kewaskum Food Bank would be appreciated.

Special thanks to Dr. Mooney, at The Kraemer Cancer Center, and the caring staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family, 262-338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com

