Sally Lynn Toellner (Buhalag)

Sally Lynn Toellner, 77, a longtime resident of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Feb. 28, 2024, at the Hospice Home for Hope in Fond du Lac.

She was born in Fond du Lac on August 18, 1946, to Florence (Lindert) and Otto Buhalag. She graduated from Mayville High School in 1964. After graduation, she moved to Madison and worked for the DMV for two years.

Moving back to Mayville, she married Donald Toellner on April 28, 1967. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked for nearly 25 years at TAB Products, later for Infinity Plastics, and lastly for Metalcraft of Mayville.

She loved cooking and baking, sewing and many different crafts.

She is survived by her sister, Wendy Giese; daughter, Michelle Toellner (Corey); Michelle’s daughters, Marissa (Joe) Baum and Shelby Toellner (Logan); and great-grandchildren, Malachi and Elijah Baum, and Laken Becker, along with Michael’s son, Jesse Toellner. Sally was also blessed with a loving relationship with her extended family, Ken, David (Fred), and Rick Toellner, Sue Krentz, and Jesse’s family, Kurt and Tina Schrab, Nikolas Giese, and Norma Bell.

Sally was preceeded in death by her parents: father, Otto, in 1983; and mother, Florence, in 1999; husband, Donald, in 1999; and son, Michael in 2019.

A funeral service for Sally took place on Tuesday, March 5, at 1 p.m. at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation was held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family inurnment took place at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville at a later date.

Special thanks to the staff of the Hospice Home for Hope in Fond du Lac for the excellent care and support shown to Sally and her family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com

