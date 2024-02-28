It is with profound sadness that the family of Sharon Alice Krueger announces her recent passing on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. Born in Mayville, Wisconsin, Sharon was able to celebrate eighty-nine incredibly full years of life. Sharon left us far too soon, just two months shy of her ninetieth birthday. She passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on a sunny day in Rancho Bernardo, the town she has called home for over five decades.

Sharon was born and raised in the “Badger State” and even went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin. Sharon was married for nearly 50 years to her devoted husband, Delbert (Del) H. Krueger, and together they had two sons, Todd and Jeff. Eventually, the family moved to California in 1970 to pursue a new business venture with Sharon’s brother, Don, and his wife, Marian.

Sharon was constantly in motion—helping run “Don’s Liquor” store in Poway, while tending to her home and raising two successful sons. Somehow, Sharon found time for the things that were important to her, such as being active in youth sports, traveling, cooking and baking, as well as playing games of all sorts. Sharon also took every opportunity to travel.

Though she loved playing cards, bingo, and watching horse races, above all else, she enjoyed time spent with her family. She looked forward to visiting Todd and Jeff and their families—sharing old recipes, eating at familiar restaurants, and watching the grandkids play sports. She made everyone feel special.

Sharon’s life and memories will live on undoubtedly. She is survived by her sons, Todd and Jeff and their wives, Irma and Tiphani. Sharon was also a proud grandma to Niki, Rosalyn, Kristyn, Jack, and Julianne. She was even lucky enough to be a great-grandma to Olive, Grayson, Juniper, Trey, and Lily. Sharon also leaves behind her dear, sister-in-law, Marian. She will be missed fondly and forever.

A celebration of life will be held later this year.

Share







