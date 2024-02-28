Elton O. Kirchner

Elton “Ellie” O. Kirchner of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on February 26, 2024 with his family at his side at the age of 89.

He was born June 13, 1934, in the Town of Kewaskum, the son of the late Oscar and Alma (Ramel) Kirchner. He was baptized on July 1, 1934, and a current member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend.

Elton grew up on the family farm and honorably served on active duty with the Army of the United States from December 1, 1954, to November 29, 1956, in Germany during the Korean Conflict years. Upon his arrival home, he was united in marriage to Beverly Schubert on December 27, 1957, and settled in the Town of Kewaskum, where he raised his three loving children.

Elton was the owner and operator of Elton Kirchner’s Excavating Service from 1964 to the mid-1970s before becoming the owner and sole proprietor of Ellie’s Sanitation Septic Tank Service until his retirement. Elton enjoyed working with the many people in the community and will be fondly remembered by friends and families he served in the community.

Entering retirement, he cherished time spent with his grandchildren, and looked forward to the times spent at the cabin, where he enjoyed the “silence and solitude” of nature and its simple living. His yearly cabin calendars chronically archived the many memories and adventures of his times spent at the cabin with the family to be shared years after his passing. These moments truly uplifted his soul.

Those Ellie leaves behind to cherish his memory include two sons, Mark Kirchner and Russ Kirchner; daughter, Sandra Kirchner, all of Kewaskum; three beautiful and loving granddaughters Makinley, Harper, and Paige Kirchner, all from Kewaskum. He is further survived by other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Elton was preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly, of 65 years on May 26, 2023; and by three brothers, Marvin (Lila) Kirchner, Orin (Lorinda) Kirchner, Wilton (Patsy) Kirchner; and two sisters, Arline (Leonard) Brown and Laverne (Roman) Laubenstein.

Ellie’s family welcomes immediate relatives and friends to celebrate his life on Monday, March 4, 2024, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. A private Funeral Service for Ellie will be held on Tuesday, March 5, at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church, West Bend, with Rev. Robert Hein officiating. Private entombment will be at Washington County Memorial Park with Military Honors.

In memory of Dad’s love of nature and God’s amazing grace, donations can be made to the Ice Age Trail Alliance (IATA) and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the friends, neighbors, relatives and healthcare staff who comforted Ellie in his final hours. A very heartfelt thank you to the staff of Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum and Preceptor Hospice. We appreciate all of the love, support, and care you generously gave to our Dad in his final months.

“How beautiful the leaves grow old. How full of light and color are the last days.” – John Burroughs.

The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family, 262-338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com

