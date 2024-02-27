Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Gladys B. Miller

Gladys B. Miller Gladys B. Miller

Gladys B. Miller, 91, of Mayville passed away peace­fully on Sun­day, Feb. 25, 2024, at Cedar Com­mu­ni­ties in West Bend.
Gladys was born the daugh­ter of George and Adela (Giese) Franke on Jan­u­ary 28, 1933.
She was united in mar­riage to Lyle Miller on May 16, 1953, at Zum Krip­plein Christi Lutheran Church in Town Her­man.
Gladys worked var­i­ous jobs over the years, such as the Mayville Fur­ni­ture Fac­tory for over 18 years and re­tired from Net­tie’s Jew­elry in Mayville. Gladys was the past trea­surer of the VFW Aux­il­iary in Mayville. She was an ac­tive mem­ber of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. Gladys served her church on the Altar Guild and was a mem­ber of the quil­ter’s group. In her spare time, she en­joyed gam­ing trips and trips up north with her fam­ily and friends.
Gladys is sur­vived her daugh­ters, Bar­bara (Steven) John­son of Wood­inville, WA, and Susan Giese of Slinger; her brother, Mar­vin (Dar­lene) Franke of Mayville; sis­ter-in-law, Betty Miller of Mayville; her grand­chil­dren, Mason (Amanda) Giese, Kris (An­drea) Giese, Kyle John­son, and Blake John­son; her great-grand­chil­dren, Brett and Jaed­lyn; her great-great-grand­daugh­ter, Everly; fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and many friends.
She was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her hus­band, Lyle; and her sis­ters and broth­ers.
A fu­neral ser­vice for Gladys will take place on Fri­day, March 1, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cut­ler of­fi­ci­at­ing. A vis­i­ta­tion will be held on Fri­day, March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. In­ter­ment will take place at St. John’s Ceme­tery in Mayville.
Spe­cial thanks to the staff of Cedar Com­mu­nity in West Bend and Com­mon­heart Hos­pice for the care and sup­port shown to Gladys and her fam­ily.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

