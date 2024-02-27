Gladys B. Miller
Gladys B. Miller, 91, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Cedar Communities in West Bend.
Gladys was born the daughter of George and Adela (Giese) Franke on January 28, 1933.
She was united in marriage to Lyle Miller on May 16, 1953, at Zum Kripplein Christi Lutheran Church in Town Herman.
Gladys worked various jobs over the years, such as the Mayville Furniture Factory for over 18 years and retired from Nettie’s Jewelry in Mayville. Gladys was the past treasurer of the VFW Auxiliary in Mayville. She was an active member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. Gladys served her church on the Altar Guild and was a member of the quilter’s group. In her spare time, she enjoyed gaming trips and trips up north with her family and friends.
Gladys is survived her daughters, Barbara (Steven) Johnson of Woodinville, WA, and Susan Giese of Slinger; her brother, Marvin (Darlene) Franke of Mayville; sister-in-law, Betty Miller of Mayville; her grandchildren, Mason (Amanda) Giese, Kris (Andrea) Giese, Kyle Johnson, and Blake Johnson; her great-grandchildren, Brett and Jaedlyn; her great-great-granddaughter, Everly; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lyle; and her sisters and brothers.
A funeral service for Gladys will take place on Friday, March 1, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville.
Special thanks to the staff of Cedar Community in West Bend and Commonheart Hospice for the care and support shown to Gladys and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com