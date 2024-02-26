Thomas A. Bauer

Thomas A. “Tom” Bauer, 71, of Campbellsport, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk.

Tom was born on March 26, 1952, in West Bend, the son of the late Clement and Rita (nee Weyer) Bauer. Tom graduated from West Bend West High School in 1971. He was a special deputy with Washington County after graduation and attended Police Training at Fort McCoy after being hired by the Kewaskum Police Department in 1974. On May 12, 1978, he was united in marriage to Pamela Beisbier at St. Kilian Catholic Church in St. Kilian. Tom worked for the Kewaskum Police Department for 34 years as a Patrolman, DARE Officer, and Firearms Instructor. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trap shooting. He was a director for the Campbellsport Sportsman’s Club for many years.

Those Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Pam; his son, Matthew; a brother, Donald (Lynda); two brothers-in-law, Robert Trester and Phillip (Kathie) Beisbier; a sister-in-law, Katherine (Eric) Lentz; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Tom was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Trester; an infant brother, Joseph; his parents-in-law, Byron and Beulah Beisbier; and a sister-in-law, Angela Beisbier.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life for Tom will be held at the Myrhum – Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Avenue, in Kewaskum on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kathy Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Tom and his family.

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Tom’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.