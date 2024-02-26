Marian L. White (nee Backhaus), 95, of the Town of Scott, entered eternal life on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake.

Marian was born on December 6, 1928, the daughter of the late Arno and Elda (nee Ramel) Backhaus. Marian was united in marriage to Douglas D. “Doug” White on October 15, 1949. Doug preceded Marian in death on October 16, 2016. Marian was a hard worker. She was a weekday farmer, milking cows and doing anything else that needed to be done. She was a great cook; she made the best baked goods. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in the town of Scott where she taught Sunday School for 20 years, served and was a member the Ladies Guild, and was in the choir for 50 years. Marian worked until she was 83 years old at the cheese factory in Beechwood. Marian enjoyed bowling and bowled for over 30 years.

Those Marian leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving children, Susan (James) Buechel of Kewaskum, Karen (John) Norman of Cedarburg and Randal (Jackie) White of Texas; a daughter-in-law, Jean White; 11 grandchildren, Douglas (Kathy) Buechel of Kewaskum, Jeffrey (Melissa) Buechel of Kewaskum, Melissa (Colin) Choby of West Bend, Angela White (fiancé, Matt Newman) of Port Washington, Rachel (Dan) Madsen of Menomonee Falls, Kathryn (Aaron) Fields of Grafton, Jack Norman of Cedarburg, Evan (Melanie) White of West Bend, Christopher White of West Bend, Sean White of Wausau, and Samantha White of Texas; thirteen great-grandchildren, Bradley and Matthew Buechel, Maddie, Kendall, Isabella and Charlotte Choby, Keagan, Finley and Piper Madsen, Penelope White, Emma and Brooks White, and Delilah Fields; a sister, Doris Frost; sister-in-law, Lyla Lee Backhaus; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marian was preceded in death by four children at birth, Robin, Christina, Bruce, and Shawn White; a son, Daniel White; a great-grandchild, Emery Fields; parents-in-law, Gordon and Clara White; sisters, Margaret (Harold) Langkabel, Mildred (Arthur) Gerpoltz, and Mavis (Norbert) Zitzelsberger; brothers, Robert Backhaus and Carl Backhaus; a sister-in-law, Sharon Lynch; two brothers-in-law, Kenneth Frost and Donald Lynch; other nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Marian’s family will greet relatives and friends at Immanuel Lutheran Church, (W8497 Brazelton Dr., Random Lake) in the Town of Scott, on Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.

SERVICE: A service for Marian will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Brian Krueger officiating.

Memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church is appreciated.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake “The best place to be” and “I put myself here”- Marian

The Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marian’s arrangements. Additional information and guestbook may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.