Gerald M. Kreckow, 86, of Waupun, formerly of Horicon, passed away on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the Waupun Christian Home in Waupun.

Gerald was born the son of Orin and Ruth (Miller) Kreckow in Horicon on April 9, 1937.

He was a 1955 graduate of Horicon High School and then went on to serve his country honorably in the US Army, serving in the 101st Air Born Division in Fort Campbell, KY, and through the Pacific.

After the Army, Gerald worked for Gardner Manufacturing in Horicon and retired after 45 years.

Gerald was also a talented taxidermist.

He was a longtime member of St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon. Gerald was also a life long member of the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

Gerald is survived by his son, Derek (Cindy) Kreckow of Columbus; grandchildren, Ashley (Shawn) Sinotte of Lomira and Amber (Travis) Basler of Waupun; great-grandchildren, Briella and Savanna. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and step-sister, Marlene Rupnow.

A private family funeral will take place at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon and burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors to be conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

Memorial may be directed to the Dodge County Humane Society.

Special thanks to SSM Hospice and the staff of the Christian Home in Waupun for the care shown to Gerald and his family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family.