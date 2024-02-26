Fredric A. Seefeldt

Fredric “Fred” A. Seefeldt, 85, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 22, 2024, surrounded with the love and presence of his family.

He was born on April 27, 1938, to the late Alfred and Margaret (nee Diesner) Seefeldt in Kewaskum. Fred had a big heart, keen mind, and strong faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior. He had the gift of hospitality. No one remained a stranger to him for very long. In health and in sickness, he never stopped planning projects, be they for home, church, cottage, or farm. He was a man of integrity in whom many people confided and sought advice. He was a proud member of the 1960 class of Lakeland University and dedicated twenty years of service on its Board of Trustees.

Finding the hobby of collecting and refurbishing antique tractors brought excitement to his retirement. Everyone knows he was a fascinating storyteller. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his true pride and joy and he loved spending time with them.

Those Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 41 years, Barbara Gumm-Seefeldt; three children, Mark (Christine) Gumm, Rachel Gumm, and Mary (Russell) Demmon; four grandchildren, Eric (Abby) Gumm, Amanda (Tristan) Brown, Kaitlin Demmon, and Hunter (Savannah) Demmon; three great-grandchildren, Claire and Ava Gumm, and Hadley Demmon; a sister, Mariel (Warren) Heinke; sister-in-law, Karen Bass; the Andrew Gumm and Paul Gumm families, several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Aldwin Seefeldt.

VISITATION: Fred’s family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 501 Walnut St., West Bend.

SERVICE: A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Park Cemetery in Kewaskum.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Aurora Grafton Hospital, Cedar Lake Community and Common Heart Hospice for the passionate care of Fred and his family.

It is respectfully requested that, in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Immanuel United Church of Christ, or Joyful Journeys, Inc. for House Pastors in Madhavapatnam, India, or Cedar Community of West Bend.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Fred’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

The love of Fred we have enjoyed deeply we can never lose.

He has become a part of us forever.

Thanks be to God!