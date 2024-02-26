Carol Mae Koth (nee Schmidt), 90, went to her Heavenly home to be with her Savior on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the Hamilton House Assisted Living in Cedarburg.

Carol was born on July 11, 1933, in the Town of Mitchell, to the late Otto and Erma Schmidt (nee Wittenberg). She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dundee. She graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1951 and there met the love of her life, Kenneth Koth. She married her high school sweetheart in 1954 and recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children, a daughter, Shary; a son, Terry; and an infant son, Timothy, who passed away at birth.

Carol had several jobs during her lifetime, some being Browns Floral, Amity Leather, and the General Antique Store in Kewaskum where she enjoyed meeting new people. Carol had a passion for baking special recipes, traveling, watching the Brewers and Green Bay Packers and making fun road trips to Shawano. Carol’s number one priority was always her family. Her favorite times were spent shopping with her daughter and granddaughters and cheering on her son and grandchildren at all their athletic events.

Those left to cherish Carol’s memory include her husband, Kenneth Koth; daughter, Shary (John) Witte; son, Terry (Lori) Koth; grandchildren, Kali (Chris) West, Kyle (Corrine) Witte, Taylor (Andrea) Koth, and Morgan (Paul) Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Kierstyn, Kenlyn, Karyss West, Landon and Skylar Witte, Brooklyn and Madison Koth; sister, Phyllis Narges, sisters-in-law, Lois, Gayl, and Joyce Schmidt; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and infant son, Carol is preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Burke; brothers, Mike, Eugene, Jerome, and Elmer Schmidt; sisters in-law, Lillie Schmidt and Shirley Koth; step-sisters-in-law, Ruth Ramel and Shirley Birkholz; brothers-in-law, Ralph Koth and Howard Narges.

VISITATION: Carol’s family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for Carol will follow visitation at 3 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Henning officiating. Carol will be laid to rest at nearby Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum following the service. A light dinner at St. Lucas Lutheran School will then be provided.

Memorials in honor of Carol can be directed to St. Lucas Lutheran Church and Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

