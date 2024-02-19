Donald B. Mayo
With a smile on his face and a song in his heart, Donald B. Mayo, 90, Horicon passed away on February 18, 2024, with family at his side.
Donald was born February 10, 1934, in West Bend, to Curtis and Marie (Jaeger) Mayo. He joined brother, Denis, and later welcomed sister, Kay (Lettenberger) to the family. He was an active West Bend community member and an avid four-sport athlete in high school. He originally attended college on an athletic scholarship, then earned his undergraduate degree and became a proud alumnus of Marquette University. Later he attended and earned a graduate degree and completed coursework for his dissertation in Education and Leadership Policy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
On June 16, 1956, he married Janet K. Roberts, who had been his sweetheart since eighth grade, beginning the next phase of his life. Donald and Janet raised five children, Andrea Macheel (Steve), Melissa (Marvin Hansen), Melanie Gregory (James), Donald Jr/m “D.J.” (Chanz Belotindos) and Patrick (Mindy Brandenstein). He was fortunate and thrilled to have 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and to call Rotary Exchange students, Ernesto Echeverri and Oksana Pouga, his bonus children.
Donald was a passionate educator with a career that spanned more than 40 years in public education as a teacher, coach, and school administrator in Wilton, Janesville, Marshall, and Horicon, retiring as District Administrator of Horicon School District.
Donald was also a lifetime Rotarian and was committed to its mission of service to others. He filled many leadership roles at local, district and international levels. He found his greatest reward in the youth exchange program, where he combined his advocacy for youth and commitment to multiculturalism by helping young people see the world through the inbound and outbound student exchange programs supporting educational travel for thousands of students.
Donald loved making people laugh, leading most conversations with a joke or pun and taking advantage of a good Yogi Berra quote. He enjoyed a good brandy Manhattan, and playing golf, bridge and racquetball and always kept a close eye on the Bucks, Packers, Brewers, and Golden Eagles. But his favorite pastime was attending the many sporting and musical activities of his family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon with the Rev. Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon and again on Monday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon.
Remember when you come to a fork in the road, take it. Also, no matter where you go, there you are (Yogi Berra).
Memorials may be directed to the Marshmen Foundation. Marshmen Foundation – Fond du Lac Area Foundation (fdlareafoundation.com) or the charity of your choice in memory of Donald.
