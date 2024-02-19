Dodge County Pionier
Posted on

Audrey LaVerne Belling

Audrey LaVerne Belling Audrey LaVerne Belling

Au­drey LaV­erne Belling, 90, of Mayville, passed away on Sat­ur­day, Feb. 17, 2024, at Meriter Hos­pi­tal in Madi­son.
Au­drey was born the daugh­ter of Edwin and Ida (Zin­gler) Belling on Jan­u­ary 12, 1934, in the Town of Lomira. She grad­u­ated from Mayville High School in 1951.
Au­drey was a mem­ber of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.
Au­drey worked for many years at the Mayville Shoe Fac­tory.
She loved to go shop­ping and play Sheepshead with friends and fam­ily. She also en­joyed re­lax­ing at home watch­ing her fa­vorite tele­vi­sion shows.
Au­drey is sur­vived by her sib­lings, Shirley Well­hoe­fer and Gor­don (Betty) Belling, both of Mayville. Au­drey is fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.
Au­drey was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her broth­ers, Fre­mont and Gar­land (Sherry) Belling; and brother-in-law, Wilmer Well­hoe­fer.
A fu­neral ser­vice for Au­drey was held on Tues­day, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville with Rev. Larry Mose of­fi­ci­at­ing. Vis­i­ta­tion for Au­drey was held at the fu­neral home on Tues­day, Feb. 20, from 1 p.m. until the time of ser­vice at 2 p.m. In­ter­ment fol­lowed at St. Luke’s Ceme­tery in Knowles.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

Share
LATEST NEWS
Donald B. Mayo
Dodge County Pionier

Donald B. Mayo

With a smile on his face and a song in his heart, Don­ald B. Mayo, 90, Hori­con passed away on...

Posted on

Dodge County Pionier

Chester O. Margelofsky

Chester O. Margelofsky, 92, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Charleston House...

Posted on

Jill A. Rhoads
Kewaskum Statesman

Jill A. Rhoads

Jill A. Rhoads (nee Harter), 59, of West Bend, found peace after a brief battle with cancer on...

Posted on

Margery Della “Marge” Weber
Dodge County Pionier

Margery Della “Marge” Weber

Margery Della “Marge” Weber (Olsen), 94, of Mayville, passed away on February 15, 2024, at...

Posted on

Ronald A. Malterer
Dodge County Pionier

Ronald A. Malterer

Ronald (Ron) Alvin Malterer, 81, of Iron Ridge passed away February 12, 2024, at the Crossroads...

Posted on

Lillian Marie Wondra
Dodge County Pionier

Lillian Marie Wondra

Lillian Marie Wondra (Schneiter), 95, of Mayville was called home to be with the Lord on February...

Posted on