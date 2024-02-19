Audrey LaVerne Belling

Au­drey LaV­erne Belling, 90, of Mayville, passed away on Sat­ur­day, Feb. 17, 2024, at Meriter Hos­pi­tal in Madi­son.

Au­drey was born the daugh­ter of Edwin and Ida (Zin­gler) Belling on Jan­u­ary 12, 1934, in the Town of Lomira. She grad­u­ated from Mayville High School in 1951.

Au­drey was a mem­ber of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.

Au­drey worked for many years at the Mayville Shoe Fac­tory.

She loved to go shop­ping and play Sheepshead with friends and fam­ily. She also en­joyed re­lax­ing at home watch­ing her fa­vorite tele­vi­sion shows.

Au­drey is sur­vived by her sib­lings, Shirley Well­hoe­fer and Gor­don (Betty) Belling, both of Mayville. Au­drey is fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and friends.

Au­drey was pre­ceded in death by her par­ents; her broth­ers, Fre­mont and Gar­land (Sherry) Belling; and brother-in-law, Wilmer Well­hoe­fer.

A fu­neral ser­vice for Au­drey was held on Tues­day, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville with Rev. Larry Mose of­fi­ci­at­ing. Vis­i­ta­tion for Au­drey was held at the fu­neral home on Tues­day, Feb. 20, from 1 p.m. until the time of ser­vice at 2 p.m. In­ter­ment fol­lowed at St. Luke’s Ceme­tery in Knowles.

Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is car­ing for the fam­ily. www.​Koepsellfh.​com

