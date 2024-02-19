Audrey LaVerne Belling
Audrey LaVerne Belling, 90, of Mayville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Audrey was born the daughter of Edwin and Ida (Zingler) Belling on January 12, 1934, in the Town of Lomira. She graduated from Mayville High School in 1951.
Audrey was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge.
Audrey worked for many years at the Mayville Shoe Factory.
She loved to go shopping and play Sheepshead with friends and family. She also enjoyed relaxing at home watching her favorite television shows.
Audrey is survived by her siblings, Shirley Wellhoefer and Gordon (Betty) Belling, both of Mayville. Audrey is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Fremont and Garland (Sherry) Belling; and brother-in-law, Wilmer Wellhoefer.
A funeral service for Audrey was held on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 2 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville with Rev. Larry Mose officiating. Visitation for Audrey was held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Interment followed at St. Luke’s Cemetery in Knowles.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family.