Jill A. Rhoads (nee Harter), 59, of West Bend, found peace after a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

She was born on June 14, 1964, the daughter of Joseph and Janice (nee Kumrow) Harter in West Bend. Jill went to grade school at Holy Angels and graduated from West Bend East High School. On January 8, 1983, she was united in marriage to Paul Rhoads in Kewaskum. She started waitressing and moved on to cooking for many years in the Kewaskum school system, where she loved the kids she served. Jill was a member of the West Bend Moose Lodge. She enjoyed traveling and loved to organize rummage sales.

Jill was an amazing person who was always kind and generous. She not only took care of her loved ones, but also helped others in need. She would donate clothes, shoes, and anything else that could make a difference in someone’s life.

Family meant everything to Jill. She loved spending time with her family, including her grandpups and outdoor kitties. She enjoyed gardening and canning and creating a beautiful space to share with her loved ones. Jill was famous for her baking skills and loved making food for her children and grandchildren, always making sure they were well-fed and loved.

Jill had a special talent for picking out gifts. She always knew exactly what someone needed or wanted. She loved seeing the joy on people’s faces when they received her thoughtful gifts.

Giving was Jill’s passion. She enjoyed donating to the community and giving gifts to her family just to see them happy.

Jill’s kindness, love for family, talent for gift-giving, passion for giving back, and contributions to Delightful Desserts will always be remembered. She had a lasting impact on the lives of those she touched and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Those Jill leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Paul Rhoads; three sons, Justin Rhoads, David (fiancée, Kayla) Rhoads, and Scott (Danielle) Rhoads; five grandchildren, Jaydon, Jayce, Brantly, Brystol, Hudson, and special Isabelle; three brothers, Joel Harter, Jason (Kristin) Harter, and Josh Harter; her mother, Janice Harter; mother-in-law, Babette Rhoads; three aunts, Joanne (Dennis) Rank, Mary Kumrow, and Mary Bies; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jill is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Harter; maternal grandparents, Arnold and Fern Kumrow; paternal grandparents, Aloysius and Bertha Harter; uncle, David Kumrow; and two aunts, Judy Tomko and Barbara (Charles) Stehlik.

VISITATION: Jill’s family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 2 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ, 343 First St., Kewaskum. Please wear purple in memory of Jill.

SERVICE: A memorial service will follow the visitation at the church at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Kathy Hospice for all their help and care, as well as all her coworkers.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jill’s arrangements. Additional information and Tribute Wall may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.

