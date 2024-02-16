Chester O. Margelofsky, 92, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Charleston House in Beaver Dam.

Chester was born on November 28, 1931, to Arthur and Lilly (Groth) Margelofsky at their home outside of Mayville. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Chet graduated from Fond du Lac Technical School in Tool and Die Making. He retired from Mayville Metal as the manager of the tool and die department.

Chet was married to June Heschke on September 18, 1955, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Chet was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mayville. He was a member of American Legion Post 69 of Mayville and former commander of the VFW. Chet was very active in the formation of the Veteran Memorial Wall in Mayville. He loved the outdoors and taught many to hunt. He was instrumental in the creation of Wings Over Wisconsin and continued to be very involved over the years. Chet was an active member of the Mayville Golf Club. Chet and June enjoyed traveling near and far and spending winters in Arizona.

Chester is survived by his daughters, Linda (Ken) Hale of Roscoe, IL, and Karen (Curt) Sorensen of Madison; grandchildren, Stacy (Shawn) Money, Brian Ward, Kathryn (Ryan) Anderson, and Kara Hale; six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, June, in 2023; and his siblings, Wallace Margelofsky, Florence Heuer, Leroy Margelofsky, Alice Bartsch, Leola Roggenbauer, and Patty Bertel.

A celebration of life will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Mayville on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. Rev. Dr. Mark J. Cutler will officiate. Inurnment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Mayville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or Wings Over Wisconsin.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

Share







