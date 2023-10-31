Todd A. Thiede, 69, of Burnett, was called home on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Todd was born on February 17, 1954, in Beaver Dam, to Earl and Adeline Thiede. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1972.

Todd was united in marriage to Lynn Schraufnagel on October 6, 1979, at Zion Lutheran Church, Burnett.

Todd retired with 30 years of service with John Deere Horicon Works. After retirement, he spent his days mowing lawn for Horicon Hills Golf Course. He also was very devoted to the Town of Burnett, where he served as Town Supervisor among other responsibilities through the years. Todd was also an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Burnett, where he served on the Board of Stewardship for several years.

Todd’s greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He made it a point to attend as many activities that the grandchildren were involved in. Todd was an avid outdoorsman all his life; from trapping muskrats, to fishing sturgeon, to his annual role as “Camp Woodsplitter” at deer camp. Todd’s other loves in life included golf, bowling, chocolate and ice cold Pepsi. Todd and Lynn spent most of their free time enjoying and working on their yard and flower gardens. They had many trees to clean up after in the fall, including apple trees with which Todd would make his famous apple pies. There was never a shortage of projects at the Thiede Ranch for Todd to work on.

Todd is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lynn; two children, Tyler (Patsy) Thiede of Mayville and Caley (Nick) Visser of Waupun; grandchildren, Tanner, Carsyn, and Conner Thiede of Mayville, Grace, Griffin, and Hattie Visser of Waupun. He is further survived by his sister, Lori Spindler of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law, Vicky (Steve) Vande Zande of Tuscon, AZ, Lois (Dan) Buchta of Mayville, Carol Schraufnagel of Knowles, Tammie Schraufnagel of Mayville; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Adeline Thiede; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Florence and Victor Schraufnagel; brothers-in-law, Leon, Glenn, and Lyle Schraufnagel; nephews, Brett Schraufnagel, Dane Buchta, and Roger Stanek; niece, Kim Spindler.

A memorial gathering will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Burnett on Monday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Rev. Tim Sallach will officiate.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

