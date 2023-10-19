Beverly J. Dickmann

Beverly J. (Guell) Dickmann, 70, of Campbellsport was called home on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at home with her loved ones.

She was born on July 1, 1953, in Fond du Lac to Allen and Margaret (Scannell) Guell. Bev married Thomas Dickmann on May 17, 1997, at St. Matthew’s Church, Campbellsport. Bev was the dental office manager for Dr. John Pesch, Sr. for 14 years and Dr. Dean Uelmen for 34 years.

Bev was a devoted wife, mom, and grandma. Two of the best days of her life were when she became a grandma. She loved nothing more than going to their activities, watching movies together, having sleepovers, and playing rummy 500 (for money of course). She was an avid reader and proud member of the book club “Chick Lits” founded by her granddaughter, Ava. Bev enjoyed traveling with her family anywhere warm and sunny, but especially loved Naples, FL and tropical vacations. She also looked forward to her family’s annual trip to the Dells and was always the first one packed and ready to go. Bev cherished her monthly girl’s night out and enjoyed her brandy and cokes. She was a devoted George Strait and Reba fan, going to several of their concerts. Every Spring, she took great pride in picking out and planting her flowers, and everyone looked forward to “pool days” at her house. She loved planning and hosting holidays, especially Christmas, and was known to celebrate the whole month of July for her birthday. Bev was a strong, courageous, brave, independent woman and touched the hearts of everyone she knew.

Survivors include her husband, Tom; daughter, Amy (Bill) Lackas; son, Michael Feuerhammer; grandchildren, Hayden and Ava Lackas; stepchildren, Dennis (Maria) Dickmann, Leslie Dickmann and Eve Dickmann; sisters, Barbara Ketter, Betty (Gene) Heltemes, and Brenda (John) Klotz; brothers, Bill (special friend Jo) Guell and Bob (Elaine) Guell; brother-in-law, Allen Dickmann; many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Margaret; brother-in-law, Phil Ketter; sister-in-law, Maureen Dickmann; and nephew, Nick Klotz,

Visitation will be Friday, October 20, from 1 p.m. until time of Mass at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 20, at 4 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate, and entombment will be in the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac.

Bev’s family extends a special thank you to SSM Cancer Center and SSM Health at Home Hospice for their compassion and support.

Memorials are appreciated to SSM Cancer Center or SSM Health at Home Hospice (https://www.ssmhealth.com/donate/wisconsin/agnesian-healthcare-foundation).

“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” A.A. Milne

