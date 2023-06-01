Lillian E. Schneiter, 88, of Lomira passed away on Monday May 29, 2023, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation, where she resided for the past 10 months.

Lillian was born on May 16, 1935, to the late Albert and Magdalena (Budahn) Brinkman. She grew up on the family farm in the Town of Wayne/Kohlsville, the oldest of three children, followed by siblings Raymond and Bernice. At a young age she took an interest from her Aunt Elsa in making meals and baking. After graduating from West Bend High School, she used her acquired sewing/alteration talents at the JCPenney clothing store in West Bend.

Music was a very expressed interest of Lillian’s. She played some piano, dabbled with the accordion, and enjoyed going to dances. It was at a dance that Lillian met her husband. Lillian was united in marriage to Milfred Schneiter on August 25, 1956, at Zion Church. Together they raised their five children around farming until they moved into the Village of Lomira in 1974. Once out of farming, Lillian gained employment seasonally at a local canning factory, while maintaining her custodial role at Midwest Livestock until 1998. Upon her husband’s retirement in 1999, they were able to settle back and enjoyed residing in the Lomira area.

Lillian was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lomira.

Her knack of talents included sewing outfits, gardening, wine making, baking, preparing the family meals and canning. Her favorite items to bake were pies, Schaum tortes, donuts, and especially cream puffs. Lillian loved talking with people and always welcomed people into her home serving cake and coffee. Lillian will be missed by all those knew her.

Survivors include her children, Marilyn Boswell of Lomira, Lucille Hein (Special Friend Paul Resch) of Manitowoc, Darlene Mangan and her husband Lee of Sheboygan, Gregory Schneiter of Lomira, and Michael Schneiter of Lomira; also surviving are her grandchildren, Elliott Boswell, Emily Boswell, Anna Boswell, and Andrew Hein. Lillian is further survived by two great-grandchildren, Albert Dehler and Elliott Boswell Jr. Lillian is further survived by brothers-in-law, James Schneiter of Horicon, Kenneth Schneiter of Mayville, and Jerold Stern of Kewaskum; and sisters-in-law, Lillian Wondra of Mayville and Georgia Schneiter of Waupun; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her husband Milfred in 2013; her parents; one brother, Ray Brinkman; one sister, Bernice Brinkman; her brothers-in-law, Maynard, Norman, Orville, Gerald, and Jay Schneiter, Earl Wondra and William Zirbel; her sisters-in-law, Renate Brinkman, Geraldine Zirbel, Donna Mae Stern, Violet, Lorraine, Florence, Pat, Kathy and Marjorie Schneiter.

Funeral services were held on Saturday June 3, at 12 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lomira. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. Burial followed later at Union Cemetery in Theresa.

Koepsell Funeral Home of Mayville has been entrusted with Lillian’s arrangements. The family would like to thank Hope Health and Rehabilitation for their care of Lillian during the past 10 months.

