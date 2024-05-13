Campbellsport News
Posted on

Janine Renee Anderson O’Brien

Janine Renee Anderson O’Brien age 57 passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at her home on May 7, 2024.
She was born December 21, 1966, in West Bend.
She worked many years in retail and graduated from Campbellsport High School. She enjoyed watching The Green Packers with Dave and their 2 cats. She enjoyed spending time outside with her friends and neighbors.
She is survived by her son, Colton O’Brien of Fond du Lac; mother, Beverly Murphy of Cascade; and brother, Glenn Anderson of Sheboygan.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gene Anderson; and her best friend and partner of many years, Dave Keys.
The Family would like to thank Dave’s daughter, Michelle Benzel, and all the staff at Comfort Keepers and Heartland Hospice for all their compassionate support in her final months. Per her wishes, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Twohig Funeral Home has been entrusted with Janine’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.twohigfunerals.com.

Share
LATEST NEWS
Margaret Mary (Langenhorst) Wheeler
Dodge County Pionier

Margaret Mary (Langenhorst) Wheeler

Margaret M. Wheeler passed away from this life on Sunday, May 5, 2024, surrounded by family,...

Posted on

Wanda Louise Bachhuber
Dodge County Pionier

Wanda Louise Bachhuber

Wanda Louise Bachhuber, 73, of rural Mayville, passed away surrounded by her loving family on...

Posted on

Gary David Bath
Kewaskum Statesman

Gary David Bath

Gary David Bath, a cherished member of the Kewaskum community, passed away peacefully on April 20,...

Posted on

Cynthia “Cindy” Lou Strieff
Dodge County Pionier

Cynthia “Cindy” Lou Strieff

In Loving Memory Cynthia Lou Strieff 01/19/1950 - 01/16/2024    Cynthia (Cindy) Lou Strieff,...

Posted on

Amy Leder
Dodge County Pionier

Amy Leder

From my rotting body, flowers shall grow, and I am in them, and that is eternity. —Edvard...

Posted on

Roland “Rollie” Schroeder
Dodge County Pionier

Roland “Rollie” Schroeder

Roland "Rol­lie" L. Schroeder, 97, re­leased his spirit on May 5, 2024, and has gone to meet his...

Posted on