Janine Renee Anderson O’Brien age 57 passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at her home on May 7, 2024.

She was born December 21, 1966, in West Bend.

She worked many years in retail and graduated from Campbellsport High School. She enjoyed watching The Green Packers with Dave and their 2 cats. She enjoyed spending time outside with her friends and neighbors.

She is survived by her son, Colton O’Brien of Fond du Lac; mother, Beverly Murphy of Cascade; and brother, Glenn Anderson of Sheboygan.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gene Anderson; and her best friend and partner of many years, Dave Keys.

The Family would like to thank Dave’s daughter, Michelle Benzel, and all the staff at Comfort Keepers and Heartland Hospice for all their compassionate support in her final months. Per her wishes, no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.

Twohig Funeral Home has been entrusted with Janine’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.twohigfunerals.com.