Campbellsport News
Posted on

Dale Amerling

Dale Amerling

Dale “Norby” John Amerling, 68, of Campbellsport passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024, with his family by his side.
Norby was born October 2, 1955, in Kewaskum to the late Arnold and Cordell (nee Ruplinger) Amerling. He was a 1973 graduate of Kewaskum High School. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Straub March 29,1980 at St. Matthew’s Church in Campbellsport.
Norby worked 40 years in the tool and die industry, retiring in 2021. Norby was an avid sports fan, most notably he enjoyed spending his time watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed pitching horseshoes, bowling Friday Night Men’s league, and golfing with family. He was part of the Campbellsport Wildcat Football “Chain Gang” for many years. Those that knew Norby knew he was a kind, quiet soul with a big heart. He will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Norby’s memory include his wife of 44 years, Bonnie Amerling; three children, Kevin (Maureen) Amerling, Lisa (Mark) Bong, and Kari Amerling; five grandchildren, Owen, Miles, Kourtney, Cody, and Griffin; a sister, Audrey Struebing; two brothers, Allen (Jeanne) Amerling and David (Cindy) Amerling; mother-in-law, Nancy Straub; sisters-in-law, Joann Amerling and Tammie (Mike) Lindsley; brothers-in-law, Jim McChain and Don (Pam) Straub; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Norby is preceded in death by his son, Danny Amerling; brother, Ronnie Amerling; sister, Gloria McChain; father-in-law, Harold Straub; brother-in-law, Maurie Struebing.
MEMORIAL MASS: A Memorial Mass for Norby will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 406 E. Main Street, Campbellsport, at 2 p.m., with Father Neil Zinthefer officiating.
GATHERING OF FRIENDS: Norby’s family will greet family and friends at the Hon-E-Kor Golf Course, 1141 Riverview Drive, Kewaskum, following Mass until 6 pm.
A Memorial fund has been established in honor of Norby to Campbellsport Wildcat Football.
The family would like to thank the Froedtert Menomonee Falls ICU Nurses and Dr. Amandeep Gill for their care and compassion with Norby.
Twohig Funeral Home has been entrusted with Norby’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.twohigfunerals.com.

