Dodge County Pionier
Lester ‘Bootsie’ F. Schumann

Lester ‘Boot­sie’ F. Schu­mann, 86, of Mayville passed away on Thurs­day, Feb. 8, 2024 at Prairie Ridge As­sisted Liv­ing in Mayville.
Lester was born the son of Robert H. and Ir­m­gard (Bruesso) Schu­mann on Feb­ru­ary 18, 1937.
He had worked at TAB Prod­ucts until his re­tire­ment.
Lester loved play­ing cards with his friends who came from all over to play. He was a skilled sheepshead and skat player. Lester also loved base­ball and was a huge Yan­kees fan. His yard was al­ways man­i­cured per­fectly, and he en­joyed gar­den­ing. Lester was also an avid col­lec­tor of all sorts of things. He will be greatly missed.
Lester is sur­vived by his sis­ter-in-law Marie Schu­mann of New York; fur­ther sur­vived by nieces, nephews, other rel­a­tives, and many friends.
He was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents, and broth­ers Robert Jr. and Carl.
A grave­side ser­vice took place on Wednes­day, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. at Grace­land Ceme­tery in Mayville.
Spe­cial thanks to the staff of Prairie Ridge As­sisted Liv­ing in Mayville and Pre­cep­tor Hos­pice for the care and sup­port shown to Boot­sie and his fam­ily. Also, spe­cial thanks to Dan Kuen for his friend­ship and sup­port over the years.
Memo­ri­als in lov­ing mem­ory of Lester may be di­rected to Grace­land Ceme­tery in Mayville.
Koepsell Fu­neral Home in Mayville is serv­ing the fam­ily. www.​KoepsellFH.​com

