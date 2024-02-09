Lester ‘Bootsie’ F. Schumann
Lester ‘Bootsie’ F. Schumann, 86, of Mayville passed away on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024 at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.
Lester was born the son of Robert H. and Irmgard (Bruesso) Schumann on February 18, 1937.
He had worked at TAB Products until his retirement.
Lester loved playing cards with his friends who came from all over to play. He was a skilled sheepshead and skat player. Lester also loved baseball and was a huge Yankees fan. His yard was always manicured perfectly, and he enjoyed gardening. Lester was also an avid collector of all sorts of things. He will be greatly missed.
Lester is survived by his sister-in-law Marie Schumann of New York; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Robert Jr. and Carl.
A graveside service took place on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 3 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
Special thanks to the staff of Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville and Preceptor Hospice for the care and support shown to Bootsie and his family. Also, special thanks to Dan Kuen for his friendship and support over the years.
Memorials in loving memory of Lester may be directed to Graceland Cemetery in Mayville.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com